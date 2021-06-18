Our Opinion: Taking a chainsaw to local control

If a tree falls in the forest ...

A bill quietly passed the state House on May 11 that could fell its share of oaks and maples, regardless of what local communities may want.

Approved mostly along partisan lines, House Bill 496 would uproot the authority of many North Carolina towns to determine the fates of their own trees.

It now awaits consideration in the state Senate.

If it becomes law, the bill would forbid local governments from adopting or enforcing local ordinances that regulate the removal of trees from private property without first seeking approval from the General Assembly.

In other words, state lawmakers would have the power to determine how communities manage their trees.

This legislation is, in essence, a love letter to developers ... and a Dear John text to small cities and towns.

It is also only the latest example of government overreach from a Republican-controlled legislature that wants us to believe it opposes government overreach.

Greensboro appears unaffected by the legislation, since special legislation in 1979 gave it the power to set its own rules for trees, city planners say.