Our Opinion: Technology may help but ....

A body scanner at Smith High School flagged a reporter’s video equipment last week during a sneak preview of the new technology.

Two red lights on the scanner’s twin pedestals flashed and a red cube pinpointed the equipment on a video monitor.

The device is designed to do the same when anyone attempts to bring a firearm into a school building.

It’s cold comfort that it has had to come to this.

But in this era of mass shootings, often with military-grade weapons, and the absurd and indefensible reluctance by a feckless Congress — and a reckless Supreme Court — to address gun violence, you do what you can.

Thus, both Smith and High Point Central High School are testing body scanners during summer classes.

The Evolv Express touchless body scanners are on loan to Guilford County Schools for a trial run before the district decides whether to lease them for all of its traditional high schools. The estimated price tag: between $750,000 and $1 million per year, which would be paid with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

How many scanners would be placed on each campus would depend on the size and design of each school. For instance, Smith would need two, High Point Central possibly three, the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported. During this summer’s dry run, each school is deploying only one.

The scanners use light emission and artificial intelligence to analyze objects. The school system’s executive director of emergency management, Mike Richey, predicts that the screeners could single out about one of every 10 who pass through them for additional inspection.

As the reporter with video gear learned, a number of harmless objects will be flagged: laptops, cameras, umbrellas and the like. Last Tuesday at Smith, 18 of 300 students were flagged for such belongings.

The scanners would add another inconvenience to school days, if the technology is adopted — but not nearly the inconvenience of, say, entering the Guilford County Courthouse, where the contents of your pockets must be placed in baskets, cellphones must be stowed in advance in outdoor lockers, belts must be removed ... and you still may be wanded from head to toe after all of that.

To be clear, the school scanner idea was in the works for Guilford County before the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The scanners are unlikely to prevent that type of incident, in which the gunman was an adult nonstudent who slipped through a back door. But most school shootings are rooted in student disputes that spiral into violence, not mass murderers on a mission.

As for treating the root causes of gun violence, not just the symptoms, there is new hope in bipartisan legislation in Congress that President Biden signed last week.

Among other things, the new law will fund school security initiatives and mental health services. It also calls for enhanced background checks for persons under 21 and provides incentives for states to pass red-flag laws that seize guns from individuals who may pose a danger to themselves or others.

Fourteen Republicans voted for the gun legislation, but not a single one from North Carolina. (Here’s looking at you, Ted Budd.)

At any rate, the technology is worth a try, but is far from a panacea. As The New York Times reported Monday, school security has become a big business. In 2017, the nation’s schools and colleges spent $2.7 million on school security products and services. In 2021 they spent $3.1 billion.

Some of these products work as advertised; others, not so much.

For instance, in 2019, the Times notes, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spent more than $1.1 million on an emergency alert system from an Atlanta company. But the district wound up suing the company and settling for $475,000 when the system, which uses wearable “panic badges,” malfunctioned multiple times. Buyer beware. Charlotte-Mecklenburg has since invested $5 million in 52 Evolv Technology scanners in 21 high schools.

But even the best technology is no substitute for a moral commitment from local, state and national leaders to address gun violence honestly and urgently.

For all the recent progress, it isn’t nearly enough.

Doing something tangible and lasting about America’s gun sickness does not require light emission and AI.

All you need is two eyes, two ears … and a heart.