Our Opinion: Tell the truth about Neville

John Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, died Dec. 4, 2019, while in custody at the Forsyth County jail.
Neville apparently suffered a seizure after being restrained in a prone “hog-tie” position. Five former jailers and a nurse now face criminal charges.
Those are unpleasant, even gruesome facts. But there’s more that the public should know, and the News & Record has joined a coalition of media outlets that sued on Monday to have that information released.
The information includes a 723-page report by the State Bureau of Investigation, an internal investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, officers’ statements, investigative notes, jail medical records, Neville’s medical reports and video of the incident that led to Neville’s death. It is being held by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Once that information was handed over to DHHS, the results became a matter of public record. But the records have not been released because of emergency petitions filed by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill’s prosecutors to keep the records sealed.
Neville’s death was almost unknown to the public to start with. The Sheriff’s Office, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation had kept Neville’s death a secret. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. didn’t publicly acknowledge Neville’s death for seven months, until, acting on a tip, a Winston-Salem Journal reporter asked about it in June 2020.
The public acknowledgment of Neville’s death sparked local protests and a 49-day occupation in a Winston-Salem park, led by Triad Abolition Project. It also led to a rally and a vigil to show support for Neville’s family members, many of whom attended.
Video released last year with the support of Neville’s family shows detention officers restraining Neville in the Forsyth County jail while he asks for help using some now painfully familiar words: “I can’t breathe,” “Let me go,” “Help me up” and “Mama.”
After falling into a coma, Neville died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
O’Neill’s office charged the five detention officers and nurse with involuntary manslaughter in August.
But subsequent information has been hard to obtain. After O’Neill’s office filed an emergency petition to keep the records sealed temporarily, the state Senate filed a bill that would have prevented law-enforcement records in DHHS custody from being made public. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill after local advocates, including Triad Abolition Project, criticized it.
In February, when a judge announced that the records would be made public, O’Neill appealed and won a 60-day delay.
O’Neill has argued that the release of these documents could jeopardize the right of the defendants to a fair and impartial trial. But there seems to be a pattern of secrecy in Neville’s death that goes beyond guarding the rights of defendants.
We’ve repeatedly advocated for transparency in matters that involve police conduct — especially for the release of police body-camera footage — not only because the public has a right to the information, but because quick release often removes the police from suspicion of misbehavior. This was the case in 2014, when body-camera footage made it clear that a Greensboro officer had little choice but to fatally shoot a 47-year-old woman who had advanced on him with a knife, ignoring his warnings.
But more information also can be damning. If there were more misdeeds involved in Neville’s death, the public has a right to know. Continuing to hide the information only creates more suspicion.
“It is difficult for the public to hold their public officials accountable unless they can see what’s going on,” attorney Mike Tadych, who represents the media coalition, said on Monday.
The delay only makes matters worse.