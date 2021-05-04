Our Opinion: Tell the truth about Neville

The public acknowledgment of Neville’s death sparked local protests and a 49-day occupation in a Winston-Salem park, led by Triad Abolition Project. It also led to a rally and a vigil to show support for Neville’s family members, many of whom attended.

Video released last year with the support of Neville’s family shows detention officers restraining Neville in the Forsyth County jail while he asks for help using some now painfully familiar words: “I can’t breathe,” “Let me go,” “Help me up” and “Mama.”

After falling into a coma, Neville died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

O’Neill’s office charged the five detention officers and nurse with involuntary manslaughter in August.

But subsequent information has been hard to obtain. After O’Neill’s office filed an emergency petition to keep the records sealed temporarily, the state Senate filed a bill that would have prevented law-enforcement records in DHHS custody from being made public. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill after local advocates, including Triad Abolition Project, criticized it.

In February, when a judge announced that the records would be made public, O’Neill appealed and won a 60-day delay.