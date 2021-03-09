Our Opinion: Texas messes with COVID-19

The lifting of mandates also places pressure on businesses to enforce the rules on their own and can encourage defiance by people who don’t want to comply.

“This is the second time that our state leadership has put us in a bad position by reopening too early,” an Austin chef, Michael Fojtasek, told the Austin American-Statesman. “We had made some progress, and now it’s all going to be walked back.”

Further, why let down our guard so near to the end of this global crisis?

More and more Americans are being vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 92 million doses had been administered, reaching 18.1% of the population. More vaccines are being made available, and more places to get them are being established, including a federal mass vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre that opens today. A site for college faculty and staff in Guilford County at opens Thursday at UNCG.

In light of this progress, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released new guidelines that permit vaccinated people to gather indoors with others who have had COVID shots without masks or social distancing.

Still, the CDC also cautioned Americans to still wear masks and socially distance in public settings, even if they’ve been vaccinated.