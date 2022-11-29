Our Opinion: Thanks for giving

You may never have heard of the Mary-Arrchie Theater Company (and yes, that’s Arrchie with two r’s).

Known for its edgy productions and a proudly unvarnished attitude, the theater was based for 30-plus years in a walk-up space above a convenience store in North Chicagoand its heart and soul were its artistic director, Richard Cotovsky, who was a pharmacist by day.

It made its own way with a fierce blend of daring and independence.

The plays were the thing.

“It was never an arts organization focused on growth nor on marketing nor on expansion,” Chris Jones wrote in the Chicago Tribune.

“And the notion of long-range planning was as foreign to the gestalt at Mary-Arrchie as sin is to an angel. There were more than a few excruciating shows. But there also were some unforgettable nights.”

And without it, believe it or not, there may never have been a GivingTuesday.

The idea itself was conceived in 2011 by the theater company and its producing director at the time, Carlo Lorenzo Garcia, who asked the public to consider donating to charity after its Cyber Monday shopping.

A year later, the 92nd Street Y in New York and the United Nations Foundation officially began the tradition as a way to call attention to the critical role nonprofits play in their communities and to inspire support for their efforts. The idea was to follow the glut of holiday shopping (and eating) that typically occurs over Thanksgiving weekend with a day dedicated to giving back. Needless to say, it caught on.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the first GivingTuesday.

We know: inflation, gas prices, rising interest rates ... . But North Carolinians have proved over the years to be a generous people, moved by the suffering of others and willing to help. People in this state donated more than $43.6 million to charitable causes in 2018-19, according to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.

The human heart responds to what it finds dear.

No doubt charities are tightening their belts this year. But the needs don’t go away.

As the News & Record reported on Monday, there are more than 700 such agencies in Guilford County that could use your help.

Among those listed in Monday’s story: The Barnabas Network, the Kellin Foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, the Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, Friends of the Guilford County Animal Shelter, Sanctuary House and the Volunteer Center.

Then there’s Greensboro Urban Ministry, which serves free meals and operates a food pantry in a state in which 1.5 million suffer from hunger and food insecurity — a third of them children, according to Feeding America.

There are so many, many others, including the United Way of Greater Greensboro and The Salvation Army. If you have a cause, a special concern, someone can help address it and you can help that someone.

As the Scriptures teach:

“Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the Lord your God that he has given you.”

“Those who in charity spend of their goods by night and by day, in secret and in public, have their reward with their Lord: on them shall be no fear, nor shall they grieve.”

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

We can all give something; an extra can of food at the collection box at the grocery store; an extra dollar in the bell-ringer’s kettle. This season, our neighbors still need our help, and we’re confident that the response to those needs will be strong. It’s when we share in the blessings of our good fortune that it becomes the season we celebrate: the season of giving.

As for the Mary-Arrchie Theater Company, it closed its doors in 2015.

It lost its lease as its corner of the city inevitably became prime real estate.

“The developers are coming,” the Tribune’s Jones wrote.

But today GivingTuesday lives on as a part of its legacy.

The gift’s the thing.

And you can be part of it, today and beyond.