Our Opinion: The ACC comes home early

Sometimes the fates can be just.
In March, the spiraling threat of COVID-19 stopped the men's ACC Tournament cold in its tracks at the Greensboro Coliseum, barely before it could begin.
Wearing tight smiles and stunned expressions, players for Florida State were awarded the championship trophy without playing one minute or breaking a sweat.
The Seminoles rightly had earned the title on the basis of finishing first in the conference during the regular season.
But rarely has a champion looked so disappointed.
Or a whole city, for that matter.
The loss of the tournament was only one of a string of economic setbacks for Greensboro.
Where to start?
A new performing arts center that has yet to open.
A resurgent downtown that suddenly stalled and declined.
Struggling retail businesses and staggering job losses.
A banner year had become a nightmare.
Nine months later, in similarly stunning turn of events, some of what COVID had taken away has suddenly been given back.
The 2021 men's tournament has been moved this year from its scheduled site at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to Greensboro — also because of the virus.
League officials and school presidents say they shifted the venue as a health precaution.
“The first priority in having the tournament is the health and safety of the players and those participating in it,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said, “and we think we can address those needs better here than anywhere at this point in time.”
The tournament will return to Washington in 2024.
As for Greensboro, this gives the city two ACC men's tournaments in three years. The 2023 event already had been awarded to the coliseum.
Merry Christmas.
In part, Greensboro won the surprise gift because it has a first-class arena and a reputation for putting on an excellent tournament, year after year.
Greensboro also is in the heart of ACC country, near several member schools and is home to the ACC headquarters.
In other words, the coliseum happened to be in the right place at the right time.
We’ll take it.
When the men's tournament screeched to a halt in March, it took with it $20 million in economic impact and who knows how many additional dollars in promotional value for the city as a good place to visit and do business.
But the windfall comes with an asterisk.
Even with promising vaccines on the way, it will take months before they are ready.
That means there still is no guarantee that there even will be an ACC Tournament in 2021.
Or that the ACC will be able to complete its regular season in basketball.
Or that even if there is a tournament, a full house of spectators will be allowed to see it.
Or scaled-down crowds.
Or any crowds at all.
Which, of course, would affect the event's economic impact.
Duke already was forced to postpone its season opener, which was supposed to tip off Wednesday night. The Blue Devils scheduled opponent, Gardner-Webb, could not play the game because of positive COVID tests.
And for now, Guilford County is designated as one of 20 “red-zone” counties in North Carolina with the highest risks of “critical community spread” of the virus.
The good news is that there’s time to turn that around.
As if we needed another incentive to mind our COVID manners — our health and the health of others should be more than enough — the tournament provides one.
The better Greensboro and Guilford County manage the pandemic, the better the prospects that the event will go on as planned.
It’s no different from other things we want — school reopenings, indoor dining in restaurants, the resumption of other spectator sports — with spectators.
When and how they will return is primarily up to us.
And, of course, up to the other communities that are homes for ACC member schools.
What is different now from months before is that there is the tangible promise of better days.
Vaccines are on the way and now there are more than hopes and prayers for a return to at least semblance of what used to be normal.
But as the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases has said, what we do until those better days will matter.
“The cavalry is coming,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told “Good Morning America” last week.
“Help is really on the way.”
But here's the thing: You don't drop your defenses simply because help is on the way.
You don’t stop defending the fort.
You hold your ground and stand firm.
Or the cavalry won't really matter, will it?
