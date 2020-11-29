Our Opinion: The ACC comes home early

But the windfall comes with an asterisk.

Even with promising vaccines on the way, it will take months before they are ready.

That means there still is no guarantee that there even will be an ACC Tournament in 2021.

Or that the ACC will be able to complete its regular season in basketball.

Or that even if there is a tournament, a full house of spectators will be allowed to see it.

Or scaled-down crowds.

Or any crowds at all.

Which, of course, would affect the event's economic impact.

Duke already was forced to postpone its season opener, which was supposed to tip off Wednesday night. The Blue Devils scheduled opponent, Gardner-Webb, could not play the game because of positive COVID tests.

And for now, Guilford County is designated as one of 20 “red-zone” counties in North Carolina with the highest risks of “critical community spread” of the virus.

The good news is that there’s time to turn that around.