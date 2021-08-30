Our Opinion: The ACC's hometown faces an unsure future

Plus the ACC means more to us. In Charlotte or New York or Atlanta, it would have to vie for attention from myriad other sports, including pro franchises. Plus the ACC matters here more than it would in bigger cities. It means more to us. In Charlotte or New York or Atlanta, it would have to vie for attention from myriad other sports, including pro franchises.

As for more revenue (a big priority for Phillips) and corporate branding, does the ACC, whose marquee sports are exposed on national television regularly, which has its own broadcast network, really need a big-city headquarters to achieve those goals?

If anything the ACC sometimes gets lost in the noise of larger cities. Remember how quietly the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament happened in Brooklyn?

As one league basketball coach said of Greensboro in 2019: “The one year we were there the people were great. The hotel we stayed at? They were great. They stayed up late waiting for us to return to the hotel and then they bent over backward to help us. That doesn’t happen in New York.”