Our Opinion: The bipartisan infrastructure deal

Even though the deal received bipartisan support — 19 Senate Republicans and 13 House Republicans voted for it — its passage won’t please everyone. Some Republican firebrands have been portraying it in hyperbolic terms as an undesirable victory for their political foe, President Biden. The word “traitor” has been tossed at their fellow Republicans more than once.

Among the critics are North Carolina native son and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who, during an interview last week, said that the 13 House Republicans who backed the bill should be removed from their committee assignments.

Many of the Republicans who worked with Democrats to pass the bill are more moderate in their approach to legislation, hoping to serve the country as a whole — especially in the face of a rising China — rather than exhibit fealty to the candidate who lost the last presidential election. They include Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Fred Upton of Michigan (the recipient of crude death threats following his vote); as well as Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky (who said he was “delighted” by the deal); Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; Rob Portman of Ohio; Mitt Romney of Utah; and our own Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Cooler, calmer heads prevailed, demonstrating why we should elect more.