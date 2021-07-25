Our Opinion: The changing COVID landscape

With the delta variant of COVID surging across the nation, North Carolina, unfortunately, has not been immune. It has surged here, too. Our response hasn’t been the absolute best (that would be Vermont’s), but it’s far from the worst (that would be Arkansas’s).
Despite our 60% vaccination rate (for at least one dose), many North Carolinians have been reluctant to be vaccinated for a variety of reasons. With 99% of COVID deaths now occurring among the unvaccinated, and our state reaching a three-month high of 1,800 cases reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday (and 12 new COVID deaths reported), we hope that will change. We urge everyone to be vaccinated for their safety and that of their loved ones. All three vaccines are safe and effective; the reported side effects and breakthrough cases (catching the virus despite being vaccinated) have been greatly exaggerated and are extremely rare.
Fortunately, we’ve recently gained some new allies in the fight against the virus. Perhaps it’s because of their efforts that vaccinations are just beginning to rise in some of the states that have had the worst rates, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Missouri.
It’s impossible to ignore the dramatic shift in vaccine messaging coming from our Republican friends — elected officials and pundits — many of whom were vociferous opponents just a week ago. They include Fox News personality Sean Hannity, a COVID and vaccine skeptic, who on Monday told his viewers, “Please take COVID seriously, I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. … It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccinations.”
The White House praised his comments, which he then walked back. But he said what he said.
And he’s not alone.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shifted last week from selling T-shirts with “Don’t Fauci our Florida” emblazoned across them to saying, “If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying of COVID is effectively zero.”
Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who for months said he’d get vaccinated “soon,” finally did so last week and started touting the necessity of being vaccinated. (Only 36% of Louisiana’s population has been fully vaccinated.)
North Carolina’s own Senate leader Phil Berger recorded a public service announcement that’s now playing on the Journalnow.com website and elsewhere, touting the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey may have been the most explicit. “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” she said last week. “Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with the unvaccinated folks.”
This acknowledgment of reality is a welcome change. These people have the power to reach Americans who did not, for one reason or another, listen to President Biden, Gov. Roy Cooper or medical and scientific officials. The important thing is to keep our people alive and defeat COVID once and for all.
Still, we can’t help but wonder at the timing and the degree to which the Republican messaging suddenly shifted. Who sent the memo? What did it say? Was it the result of the drooping stock market? Was it that the dying are, largely, their own constituents? Was it the fear of legal repercussions? Or did the more highly contagious delta variant present an actual moment of truth for them?
The conversion has not been complete: Some Republican officials and pundits are still casting suspicion on the Biden administration’s efforts to spread the vaccine gospel door-to-door. Rep. Madison Cawthorne of Western North Carolina indulges in fantasies of charging Dr. Anthony Fauci with unspecified crimes and Scalise is blaming the Biden administration for Republicans’ reluctance to be vaccinated rather than the conservative pundits constantly questioning the vaccines’ efficacy. (So much for personal responsibility.) Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are still working to limit the powers of local health departments to respond to public health crises.
COVID, despite evolving to continue its deadly mission of infection, still doesn’t care about politics. It doesn’t care who exerts their rights or throws a tantrum. None of us should, either.
Welcome to the fight, friends.