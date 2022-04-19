Our Opinion: The chief's retirement

Just to be clear, Brian James will step down as Greensboro’s chief of police at the end of May because he wants to, not because someone else wants him to.

“This was his decision,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan told the News & Record on Monday. “He was not asked to leave.”

That is what both the mayor and the city manager are saying, and, frankly, there’s no reason not to believe them.

James has received high marks on the job and has few detractors.

Even the department’s fiercest critics have reserved their attacks for the institution, not the chief.

This is a credit in large measure to James’ ability to inspire trust and good will. He has been likeable, earnest and straightforward.

At 52, James still cuts an imposing figure. He’s built like a tight end, but his manner is gentler and more disarming than you might expect. He probably can work a room better than any other public official in Greensboro because he comes across as direct and genuine, even when he’s not telling an audience what it wants to hear.

Good thing, too. Before James could barely warm his seat came the demonstrations and unrest that followed the death of George Floyd. There were some cases of property damage and arson, but on the whole, Greensboro police used restraint and good judgment in their encounters with protesters.

“In a weird way, as trying a situation as it was, it opened up a door for talking about things we needed to talk about,” James told an editorial writer on Tuesday.

When he was promoted to chief in January 2020, James was a surprise hire. The conventional wisdom was that the new chief would come from outside of the ranks.

Then again, in hindsight, the choice made perfect sense. James’ local roots run deep. A Greensboro native who graduated from Page High School and then from N.C. A&T, he joined the department in 1996.

He is credited with raising morale among his officers and mending bruised relations between police and some corners of the city. Foremost, James knew that standing behind your officers and standing with your community are not mutually exclusive — that , in fact, both are essential to good policing.

“I believe in police accountability,” he said, “but I also believe in community accountability.”

That means ownership of such root causes of crime as poverty and food insecurity.

This is not to say that some strained relations don’t persist.

There was, for instance, the city’s clumsy and insensitive handling of the case of Marcus Smith, a homeless Black man who died after being hog-tied by officers in 2018 (before James was chief). The city ultimately paid a $2.57 million settlement to Smith’s family in February.

As for James’ departure, he says it’s simply the right time.

He has been a member of the Greensboro police force in one capacity or another for more than 26 years. Before that, he spent two years with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Policing on the streets has its share of unique pressures and demands. So does managing an 800-employee department.

Yes, his tenure of two-plus years will be among the shortest for any modern-day Greensboro chief. But James pointed that his predecessor, Wayne Scott, retired before he was 50, as have other chiefs. He’s at an age when there’s still time to pursue a second career.

James also is a husband and a father of three whose family signed on as well the moment he became chief.

“My wife’s happy. My mom’s happy. Everybody is happy,” he said of his decision to retire.

Added the mayor: “We talked about the importance of family and the toll that it takes,” the mayor said of her conversation with the chief about his decision to retire.

But once James is gone there will be a lingering sense of what might have been had he stayed longer. It seems he was only getting started.

Though, by most accounts, the department is in a better place than he found it, major challenges remain:

The difficulty that all departments face in attracting and retaining the best officers.

The epidemic of gun violence in this community and this nation.

The work that remains to inspire greater community trust and confidence.

The always-delicate balance all police face between fighting crime and establishing relationships.

His successor will have his or her work cut out.

But James will leave behind him both a clear path and a clear direction.

What advice, if any, would he give to his successor? James didn’t hesitate: Make the job about the people, he said.

“If you don’t care about people,” he said, “this is not the place for you.”