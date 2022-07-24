Our Opinion: The city bond vote

It is a poetic injustice that housing funds for the underserved in Greensboro are in themselves typically underserved in city bond referenda.

When you consider the magnitude of this problem, the $30 million earmarked for voter approval on Tuesday’s ballot is too little. Greensboro faces a critical shortage of affordable housing that only promises to worsen before it improves.

There may be sexier items on the ballot, but this one is the most urgent.

As Marcus Thomas of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro notes on the facing page, the quantity of available housing has shrunken and the majority of multi-family units in Greensboro are more than 50 years old.

These bond-funded projects would buy, build and upgrade affordable rental housing in the city. They also would provide down payment assistance in the form of loans for families that make 80% or below of the city’s median family income.

In addition, the city is considering a down payment assistance program for first responders and city employees, a good idea.

Finally, a portion of the funds would help residents in underserved communities make home repairs.

These strategies seem practical and direct.

Of course, this money would only go so far, but it’s a start. And the amount is an improvement. The last time city housing bonds appeared on the ballot, in 2016, they totaled $25 million. And they passed.

They deserve to pass this year, even if the investment is too low.

The housing bonds are only one of five city bond initiatives on Tuesday’s ballot totaling $135 million, but we wanted to list them first because they deserve more attention.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote yes or no for bond spending as well for parks and recreation projects, firefighting facilities, transportation and law enforcement facilities.

Each of these items is a worthy investment but they would cost us.

They are already factored into a city budget that will raise taxes. If all of them should pass, the owner of a $200,000 house would see $25 of his or her tax bill go toward repaying the bonds.

The bond items include:

Parks and recreation ($70 million). The city would spend $50 million to rebuild the Chavis public library branch and the Windsor Recreation Center in east Greensboro under one roof. Called the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Park Joint Use Facility (a mouthful that we hope will be pared to a manageable name), it’s a dazzling and imaginative concept that would integrate library services, a swimming pool, indoor track and basketball courts, and other amenities. In a way, this project redresses to an extent how the city shortchanged this community when it replaced the Windsor Center the first time in 1965 with a disappointing and underwhelming facility.

The remaining $20 million would go to the Greensboro Science Center, which has grown into tourist attraction and a popular attraction for local residents. The funds would go toward further expansion of the Science Center, including a biodome, and an aquatic rehabilitation and care facility.

The Science Center is very well-run and consistently leverages taxpayer money with its own fundraising and keeps getting better and better. Go back even 10 years in time and you wouldn’t recognize it.

That said, you wonder, given the growing tax burden in Greensboro, whether this expansion couldn’t have waited. Could you say the same for the Windsor Center project? Maybe. But they’ve been waiting 57 years in east Greensboro as it is.

In any case, these parks and recreation projects are bundled. You can’t vote for one without the other.

So our verdict is a qualified yes.

Transportation ($15 million): This mostly nuts-and-bolts category involves sidewalk construction and an expansion to the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway that would connect it to the Downtown Greenway. It also includes road improvements and new city buses and bus shelters. Most are basic services that deserve public support.

Firefighting facilities ($14 million) and police facilities ($6 million): These projects include repairs and renovations to four fire stations and renovations at police headquarters that would centralize the Criminal Investigations Division and upgrade records management. They enhance public safety and the tools and working conditions of police and firefighters and fully merit a yes vote.

Again, all of these bonds have their selling points and clear benefits for the city.

But we also understand the strain of higher taxes.

We choose to endorse all of them (with some reservations) but it’s true, not all of these bond items are equal in terms of urgency and impact. So we understand that some of you may feel the need to pick and choose. If you do, please consider each carefully and make informed decisions.