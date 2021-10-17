Our Opinion: The city talks tough ... then it backs down

Time and again the company has treated its substandard housing as if it were somebody else’s problem: the tenants’. So, in 2019, the city put its foot down. Or so we thought. City officials announced plans to take the city’s 10 worst housing code violators to court to collect back fines they owe and to correct the mountainous backlog of problems in their properties. And among the worst of the worst was Arco.

Now here we are, two years later, with a lame settlement and even lamer excuses. (Part of the problem, it appears, was missing paperwork.)

The city’s kid-gloves approach to Arco makes you wonder how much of that tough talk was real and how much was hot air.

Today, the the Summit-Cone apartments have been upgraded and are under new management. And to the city’s credit, an ambitious, 10-year plan called “HousingGSO” aims to address the chronic shortage of affordable rental housing in Greensboro by supporting the construction of new affordable units and maintaining the supply of existing units.

But any plan is only as good as the commitment behind it.