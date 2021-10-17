Our Opinion: The city talks tough ... then it backs down

When it comes to the critical need for safe, affordable housing in this community, the city of Greensboro sure talks a good game.
But when it comes to acting on those principles, well, talk is cheap. And so, apparently, is the price for breaking the rules.
In a deeply disappointing lack of backbone and resolve, the city has backed off on the total of delinquent fines owed by a repeat violator of housing codes: Arco Realty Co.
In the end, the original total of more than $682,000 in unpaid fines was whittled to $200,000.
That’ll show ’em.
So here’s the message this sends: “Go ahead. Run afoul of the rules. And go ahead, refuse to pay the fines that result from your willful negligence. We dare ya. And if you do, we’ll make you pay — with a generous discount, of course.”
“Pennies on the dollar,” City Councilman Justin Outling called the compromise settlement two weeks ago.
Outling said during a virtual meeting of Concerned Citizens of Northeast Greensboro that the city should have been willing to fight Arco in court, if need be.
And he’s right. A city that has been all too willing to run up huge attorneys’ fees in its legal battle with the family of a man who died in police custody, Marcus Smith, has no such stomach for a similar legal fight for safer housing.
Arco, which is run by the Agapion family, has established a well-earned reputation over the years for renting substandard housing to the poor, flouting the rules and thumbing its nose at city regulators.
At issue is the absolute worst-case scenario. In May of 2018, five children of refugees from the Republic of Congo died in a fire in Summit-Cone Apartments. They were ages 8, 7, 5, 3 and 1.
Fire inspectors concluded that the incident was the result of unattended food left cooking on a stove. But in the wake of the fire, city inspectors found hundreds of housing code violations in the northeast Greensboro complex, managed by Arco. Those violations included substandard appliances, faulty electrical wiring, non-working smoke detectors, rats and mold and mildew, among many others.
Nor was this the first time Arco had done poorly by immigrant tenants at the very same complex. More than 10 years earlier, city inspectors had pressed Arco to repair the very same apartments for Vietnamese tenants, Montagnards that had fought alongside U.S. troops.
“Give it a year, and they’ll be right back the way they were,” Nancy Cavanaugh, an officer in the Brightwood Neighborhood Association, told the News & Record in July 2008. “Either that or they’ll raise the rent.”
But even the wake of a tragedy didn’t spur greater urgency. Arco moved sluggishly with repairs following the 2018 fire, even as it raised rents. So the city piled on even more fines.
Time and again the company has treated its substandard housing as if it were somebody else’s problem: the tenants’. So, in 2019, the city put its foot down. Or so we thought. City officials announced plans to take the city’s 10 worst housing code violators to court to collect back fines they owe and to correct the mountainous backlog of problems in their properties. And among the worst of the worst was Arco.
Now here we are, two years later, with a lame settlement and even lamer excuses. (Part of the problem, it appears, was missing paperwork.)
The city’s kid-gloves approach to Arco makes you wonder how much of that tough talk was real and how much was hot air.
Today, the the Summit-Cone apartments have been upgraded and are under new management. And to the city’s credit, an ambitious, 10-year plan called “HousingGSO” aims to address the chronic shortage of affordable rental housing in Greensboro by supporting the construction of new affordable units and maintaining the supply of existing units.
But any plan is only as good as the commitment behind it.
Yes, increasing the supply of affordable housing is a worthy plan — as is addressing the underlying problems of poverty and the need for better-paying jobs in Greensboro. But whatever is built will need to be maintained.
If the past is prologue, some landlords will do the right thing without prompting. Others won’t. The carrot of subsidies will go only so far. The city still will need the stick of robust enforcement. And the resolve to use it.
Judging from its stumbling, bumbling approach to one of the most notorious offenders, we’re beginning to have our doubts that it will.