Our Opinion: The city's COVID policy stops at Tanger's steps

Effective Nov. 1, city of Greensboro employees either will have to be vaccinated against COVID infection or submit to weekly COVID tests.
Also, even if a worker has been vaccinated, he or she will also be required to be tested if that person has had "a close exposure” or is “experiencing symptoms," the city announced last week in a news release.
“The City of Greensboro has a duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards for our employees,” city Human Resources Director Jamiah Waterman said in the release. “This policy is to help protect the health of our employees and the community at large.”
Yeah, but ...
Apparently the city walks that talk only so far as the front steps of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The Tanger, which the city jointly paid for with private donors and now operates, allows individual acts to determine whether tests or vaccinations will be required for entry.
The venue does, however, require that audiences wear masks during performances, as ordered by the Guilford County Board of Health. But judging from reports from a number of patrons, that rule is not enforced strictly.
Some patrons say they have sold their tickets to the Tanger’s first touring Broadway show, “Wicked” (which does not require vaccinations or tests), rather than risk their health.
Others say they have been disappointed when fellow audience members remove their masks and, in some cases, keep them off even after being reminded to put them on by Tanger staff.
In an Oct. 17 column in the News & Record, a Tanger patron noted his concern when nearby audience members removed their masks, not only for himself and his wife, but for their 8-year-old daughter. “Although my wife and I are both fully vaccinated against COVID, my daughter has not yet had the opportunity to be,” UNCG professor Wayne Journell wrote.
Meanwhile, the City Council, whose meetings are now open to limited public audiences — provided they wear masks — has said little about the Tanger issue. The city and the Tanger's management appear to be keeping their heads low, hoping to ride out this issue rather than make a fuss about it.
In other words, the city seems more willing to weather criticism from patrons who are concerned about COVID threats than to hear from the possibly more vocal ones who are defying the rules. And there are more than a few. By late September the county had received more than 300 complaints about mask violations, most in big-box stores and grocery stores.
City leaders also are doubtlessly aware of the fervor anti-mask, anti-vaccination and anti-critical race theory forces have displayed in private businesses and at school board meetings throughout the country.
At Tuesday’s Guilford County Board of Education meeting, Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene spoke of a threatening letter, mailed to her home, that warned her “that American patriots are watching you” that “they have many boots on the ground and for me to be smart and wise.”
Hayes-Greene, by the way, is no stranger to tense school board meetings about redistricting and other hotly contested issues. “But there is something that is going on that is terribly concerning right now,” she said.
So, it's understandable that the Tanger staff would prefer to avoid delays and disruptions that could result from stricter enforcement.
But this is a public health issue, and the Tanger could have avoided all of this at the outset by simply requiring vaccinations or recent tests for all attendees, as the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro, the Durham Performing Arts Center and even N.C. A&T at its home football games already have done for many thousands.
That said, make no mistake, we should welcome the new vaccine policy for city workers. It is both prudent and fair.
Like everything that's COVID-related, such mandates are not without controversies of their own.
In Raleigh, 53 police officers, 48 firefighters and 17 other city employees plan to fight that city's requirement in court. In Charlotte, police and firefighters have co-signed a letter protesting such a policy.