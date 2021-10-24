Our Opinion: The city's COVID policy stops at Tanger's steps

Others say they have been disappointed when fellow audience members remove their masks and, in some cases, keep them off even after being reminded to put them on by Tanger staff.

In an Oct. 17 column in the News & Record, a Tanger patron noted his concern when nearby audience members removed their masks, not only for himself and his wife, but for their 8-year-old daughter. “Although my wife and I are both fully vaccinated against COVID, my daughter has not yet had the opportunity to be,” UNCG professor Wayne Journell wrote.

Meanwhile, the City Council, whose meetings are now open to limited public audiences — provided they wear masks — has said little about the Tanger issue. The city and the Tanger's management appear to be keeping their heads low, hoping to ride out this issue rather than make a fuss about it.

In other words, the city seems more willing to weather criticism from patrons who are concerned about COVID threats than to hear from the possibly more vocal ones who are defying the rules. And there are more than a few. By late September the county had received more than 300 complaints about mask violations, most in big-box stores and grocery stores.