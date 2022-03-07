Our Opinion: The climate problem is heating up fast

March has arrived with gentler temperatures, and blessed relief from high heating-oil bills — for a while, at least.

But like the man who couldn’t repair his roof when it was raining, but didn’t want to when it stopped — because it wasn’t raining — we should keep in mind that the prices of oil and gas will continue to rise and fall for as long we use oil and gas . That’s one among many reasons we should be doing everything we can to move to renewable energy — in our homes, offices and vehicles.

Monday’s high temperatures, near 80, were expected to set a record. Average daily temperatures statewide and for the Triad in December, January and February were about 3 degrees above normal, the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Deem recently reported, relying on information from the National Weather Service and preliminary data from the National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville. That’s in keeping with what we’ve come to expect as more carbon in the atmosphere triggers more extremes in temperatures.

While winter temperatures are rising fastest, continued year-round warming is expected, predicts the North Carolina Climate Science Report, authored by 15 climate scientists.