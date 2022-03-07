Our Opinion: The climate problem is heating up fast

March has arrived with gentler temperatures, and blessed relief from high heating-oil bills — for a while, at least.
But like the man who couldn’t repair his roof when it was raining, but didn’t want to when it stopped — because it wasn’t raining — we should keep in mind that the prices of oil and gas will continue to rise and fall for as long we use oil and gas . That’s one among many reasons we should be doing everything we can to move to renewable energy — in our homes, offices and vehicles.
Monday’s high temperatures, near 80, were expected to set a record. Average daily temperatures statewide and for the Triad in December, January and February were about 3 degrees above normal, the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Deem recently reported, relying on information from the National Weather Service and preliminary data from the National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville. That’s in keeping with what we’ve come to expect as more carbon in the atmosphere triggers more extremes in temperatures.
While winter temperatures are rising fastest, continued year-round warming is expected, predicts the North Carolina Climate Science Report, authored by 15 climate scientists.
Indeed, every indication is that the problem of climate change is getting worse — and climate scientists are running out of ways to get the point across without sounding hysterical.
A new U.N. climate report, to which more than 200 climate scientists contributed, is even more worrisome than previous reports, calling global warming “a threat to human well-being and planetary health.” Among other findings, the report says that half of the world’s population is highly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis and if we don’t act now, parts of several nations may become uninhabitable — either because they’ll be underwater or because they’ll be too hot for people to work outdoors.
More people are going to die each year from heat waves, air pollution, starvation and diseases, the report says.
In fact, it’s happening already. “Climate change is killing people,” co-author Helen Adams of King’s College London said.
The report also notes — as if we need to be told — that misinformation and political divisions in North America have hindered needed solutions.
In the midst of this existential crisis, the last thing we should do is drill for more oil. In the long run, cheaper gas at the pump will make matters worse.
The situation can seem hopeless. But even if we can’t stop rising temperatures entirely, we can mitigate its effects and save lives. Every 10th of a degree matters, and everything we do can have a positive effect — if we work together.
But individual volunteer efforts alone won’t save us. Like it or not, regulation is required.
That shouldn’t be surprising, considering that this is a global problem.
A case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court last week is likely to have serious ramifications. Jacob Roth, arguing on behalf of The North America Coal Corp., wants the court to eliminate the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants, which produce nearly 20% of the electricity in the U.S.
“The agency is asking questions like: Should we phase out the coal industry? Should we build more solar farms in this country? Should we restrict how consumers use electricity in order to bring down emissions?” Roth said. “Those are not the types of questions we expect the agency to be answering.”
The court has ruled before that these are precisely the types of questions the agency should be answering. In 2007, the court ruled that the EPA has the power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants under the Clean Air Act of 1970.
But the court has changed. Nevertheless, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor reminded her colleagues, “This agency is doing greenhouse gas regulation. This is in, you know, exactly in its wheelhouse.”
We appreciate the individual liberties inherent in the Constitution. And we appreciate that many are opposed to government regulatory authority as a matter of principle.
But the Constitution shouldn’t be a suicide pact that hands our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness over to commercial interests that would in the long run harm us. It’s the American people’s air — not the coal industry’s.