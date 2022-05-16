Our Opinion: The coliseum's gun-show buy-out

Nearly two years later, finally, we know.

Matt Brown has paid a promoter $400,000 not to have events at the Greensboro Coliseum.

What makes this move even more noteworthy is that these events involved a series of gun shows that traditionally have been held at the coliseum’s Special Events Center dating back to the 1970s.

Brown, the coliseum’s managing director, essentially has has paid the event either to be held somewhere else or not at all.

Specifically, Brown bought ownership rights to the Greensboro Gun Show and control of potential dates for the event through 2025. He also has bought the rights to the trademarks “Greensboro Gun Show” and “Greensboro Gun & Knife Show.”

Brown’s reasoning for the move makes sense: He believes the coliseum can make more money and that the city can reap more economic benefits on the dates involved from other types of events.

Brown’s (and the City Council’s) timing does not.

According to a city memorandum, Brown bought the rights in December 2020.

In other words, Brown knew. The council knew. The public didn’t.

This particularly matters because the gun show issue has been hotly debated in Greensboro before.

In the wake of the mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school Mayor Nancy Vaughan suggested in a Facebook comment thread in 2018 that an already-scheduled gun and knife show should not be held in a city-owned building — or at the very least that the city should look into regulating the types of guns that could be sold.

The firestorm that followed included blistering comments from the floor of a City Council meeting by a Greensboro man, Mark Robinson, that went viral and launched a political career. Today Robinson, who has a penchant for offensive rhetoric, is lieutenant governor and (we shudder at the thought) expected to run for governor in 2024.

And, sadly, this question arises in the wake of yet another mass shooting in the national headlines, this time in Buffalo, N.Y., in which an 18-year-old white man in tactical gear shot 13 people at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood Saturday, killing 10.

Also on Sunday, a gunman in Orange County, Calif., killed one person and wounded five during a lunch reception at Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

There were shootings as well over the weekend in Houston, Chicago, Milwaukee … and Winston-Salem, where gunfire injured seven in what are considered “related” shootings, police say.

So we’ll say again what we said in 2018: When will this madness end?

We’ll also repeat what we wrote about the gun show dilemma four years ago: that we understood and agreed with Vaughan’s frustration at the ease with which military-style weapons were — and are — available at such shows.

“We realize that Mayor Vaughan was writing from her heart,” we said, “but her emotions sent her astray.”

Yes, gun laws need to be changed, we said. But for now the gun show is a legal event selling legal products.

The City Council agreed, voting instead in 2018 to designate revenue from the show for the Greensboro/Guilford County Gun Stoppers program, which provides rewards for reports of illegal guns.

“The overriding concern,” we wrote, “is about the awful precedent that would be set if we were to suggest a public building couldn’t play host to an event because of ideological reasons. … If you can say no to a gun show, couldn’t you also say no to a rally for a political candidate whose platform or party you don’t support?”

The concern today is different. It isn’t about Brown’s power to make the decision. Brown has the authority, by city ordinance, to grant and negotiate coliseum leases.

The question is why we’re learning about it two years later.

As candidate for mayor, Eric Robert told the News & Record on Saturday that the city should have made the decision public.

“What I would have liked for them to say,” Robert said, “is … ‘We don’t think the gun show is a good idea and we’re going to stop.’”

But the paper trail of Brown’s decision was not revealed until Robert requested the records.

Brown makes a solid case when he says more broadly attended youth sporting events that make a stronger economic impact have replaced the gun shows.

He just should have made it in the open.

The air of secrecy only adds mistrust at a time when, already, our cup runneth over.