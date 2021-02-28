Our Opinion: The cops who stormed the Capitol

Steele was arrested last week by the FBI as one of nine defendants who are connected to the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group that believes a clandestine cabal of elites is plotting to steal their rights and freedoms.

What all of this suggests is what we should have known all along: that, as in any other profession, police officers can reflect the best of the broader society.

And, in some cases, they can reflect the very worst.

The problem is, policing isn’t like most other professions.

It involves dealing with all kinds of people from all walks of life, often under stressful circumstances.

It demands sober thinking and sound judgment.

And it comes with a license to kill.

So what happened on Jan. 6 has raised legitimate questions about police recruitment, training and culture.

It also has prompted some soul-searching among chiefs and sheriffs about extremist views in the ranks and how to address them.