Our Opinion: The COVID-19 ordinance

Some use no face coverings at all. Others sport their masks as if they were fashion accessories — necklaces dangling around their necks or chin straps.

This defeats the point of capturing droplets from our mouths and noses that can spread the disease.

Even with an imminent vaccine, it's not here yet. And it won't be a panacea.

Until the vaccine arrives — and even after it arrives — it still will be necessary to take proper precautions to avoid infecting ourselves or others.

As for enforcement of the ordinance, Greensboro police officers will not be involved. City staff from fire code enforcement, inspections and other departments will take on that job.

It's a delicate responsibility.

Businesses are hurting. It's not easy confronting the customers you have to follow the rules. Some of us don't like to be told what to, even if it's in our best interest.

Likewise, city employees may not be comfortable in levying fines or other penalties.

But in a crisis you do what you have to do. The ordinance isn't a choice in Greensboro. It's a necessity.