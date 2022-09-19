Our Opinion: The doctor is not in

The sudden closure of an east Greensboro community health clinic, without notice or explanation, is both a tragedy and an outrage.

Named for two iconic pioneers in the Greensboro medical community, the Blount-Evans Community Health Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was supposed to be a beacon of hope.

It opened in 2010 as one of very few primary care medical facilities in the eastern half of the city. With considerable fanfare, it began as a public-private partnership to fill a critical need in a high-poverty area. The need is still there. The clinic isn’t. As the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported last week, patients showed up one day and no one was there. The doors were locked, the phone lines disconnected. The reasons that the clinic ceased operations are not yet clear. But some warning signs were. City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she had heard stories from constituents. One told her that the clinic was so filthy that he took it upon himself to sweep the floor.

“He said it was dirty, and he got up and started sweeping the floors — he swept everywhere,” Hightower said the man told her. “He said, a lady there was, like, ‘Can you come back?’”

What a difference a decade makes. When the clinic first opened, there were speeches and celebration. The clinic was named for the late George Evans, one of the first Black doctors in the city, and the late Alvin Blount, who was a plaintiff in the lawsuit against Moses Cone that demanded the desegregation of hospitals that accepted federal funding. Both men were alive at the time of the clinic’s opening, Blount, who was still practicing well into his 80s, and Evans, then a spry 103-year-old. If you are of a certain age and were born in east Greensboro, odds are pretty good that Evans delivered you.

The facility that honors them seemed well-thought-out and widely supported. Planning for the clinic started in 2008, when the county Public Health Department formed a task force to interview residents and study medical trends in southeast Greensboro. What they found was a major health care access problem. Despite a high concentration of chronic illnesses, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, many residents were forced to take public transportation, if they could afford it, to receive treatment elsewhere in the city. So in 2010 the new clinic seemed like a prayer answered.

It opened as a partnership between the health department and a private contractor. Set up for appointments only, the clinic began with a part-time doctor, two nurse practitioners and a team of certified nurse assistants. It consisted of eight exam rooms, a small lab, a room for procedures and a conference room.

“Today, a lot of the people in the area don’t have private physicians. They have to catch a bus to go to where the doctors and the hospitals are. They don’t have the funds to take a taxi,” county commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said in 2010. “This clinic will become a part of the community, and the people there will become on a first-name basis with those in the neighborhoods. They won’t be just numbers.”

Added then-Public Health Director Merle Green: “The people are overwhelmed by the quality of the structure; they’re grateful that this project is happening now, that it’s open. The residents of southeast Greensboro are in a constant rebuilding mode, so the opening of something like this is inspiring.” And the closing of it 12 years later is downright tragic.

Here’s what we know: After 10 years as a partner, the county withdrew and the clinic became a fully private entity, Hightower said. The two doctors affiliated with the clinic could not be contacted by the News & Record. This leaves a number of questions unanswered:

Why did the county walk away? Was there sufficient oversight of the clinic, both as a public and public-private entity?

How will patients get access to their medical records? Who, if anyone, will fill the void left behind? How can a repeat of this hope turned to puzzlement and despair be prevented from happening again? And will North Carolina ever pass Medicaid expansion, which could only help?

As for the two men whose names grace the now-empty facility — and who stood for access to health care — what has happened to it does anything but honor their legacies.

And that may be the greatest trad of all.