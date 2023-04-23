Flee for your lives!

If the fevered warnings of Republicans are to be believed, this nation is being overrun by invaders in heels and wigs and we must protect our children.

The drag queens are coming!

So, two North Carolina stalwart lawmakers from Forsyth County have sprung into action and sponsored a bill to save us.

If passed, House Bill 673 would criminalize drag queen performances on public property or to audiences that include anyone younger than 18.

The bill lumps “male or female impersonators” with other “adult entertainment” such as strippers, topless dancers and exotic dancers. Violators would be charged with a misdemeanor for a first offense, and a felony for any subsequent offenses.

HB 673 consumes less than a printed page, and, as its length suggests, is ridiculously shallow and poorly thought-out.

Would the classic entertainer Milton Berle, who was known to perform in drag on national television decades ago, be thrown in the hoosegow if he dared to do so today in North Carolina? Or what about Flip Wilson as “Geraldine”? (Kids, ask your grandparents.)

What about drag queen story hours that promote child literacy or Pride parades?

One of the bill’s primary sponsors, Rep. Jeff Zenger, of Forsyth, says the legislation was prompted by a recent drag show at Forsyth Technical Community College, where one of the entertainers performed a lap dance on a high school student.

Some local high school students who take classes at Forsyth Tech attended the event, prompting complaints from the community and concerns from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders.

The school system rightly questioned how this could happen and issued a written apology. “That performer’s dance was not something students of that age should have been able to access or witness,” the statement said.

Forsyth Tech officials say they were aware of the scheduled performance, held as part of a Pride Club event, but not that it included “audience participation.”

On a campus where high school students mingle with college students, the Forsyth Tech administration should have taken more care. Anyone performing a lap dance for a teenager would have been inappropriate on school grounds.

But a statewide law is overkill. So is the ginned-up moral rightiousness that accompanies it.

Funny how the GOP does absolutely nothing to stem the tide of the No. 1 killer of U.S. teens and children — gun violence — but gets downright apoplectic about drag queens.

Joining Zenger is another Republican from Forsyth County, Donny Lambeth, as a primary sponsor of the bill. Incidentally, both men voted in March to end the requirement for handgun permits in North Carolina only two days after six people, including three 9-year-olds, were slain in a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tenn.

Where were Zenger and Lambeth when a high school student accidentally shot himself in March with a “ghost gun” he had brought onto the Forsyth Tech campus?

More and more young people have died from gunfire since and yet here we are, criminalizing drag queens.

Such manufactured outrage (which apparently is part of a national playbook) also has fomented hate and threats of potential violence. Bills like North Carolina’s have been filed in 15 states.

According to the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, at least 124 drag events in 47 states have faced protests and threats so far in 2023. North Carolina and Texas lead the list with 10 apiece. Armed demonstrators have showed at some events.

Sadly, what all of this portends is more political theater designed to provoke and divide and less progress on actual problems such as education and poverty.

Blaming “The Other” as a scapegoat or a distraction is nothing new, whether it’s minorities or immigrants or gay people or drag performers or transgender people. (Remember North Carolina’s “bathroom bill”?)

And it will continue to work as long as we allow it. Let’s not.

As for our lawmakers, if drag shows aren’t your thing, fine. Don’t go to drag shows. But drag queens are not Public Enemy No. 1. Forsyth County leaders will deal with what happened at Forsyth Tech.

As for our lawmakers in Raleigh, there are more than enough real issues that demand the General Assembly’s attention. No need to make one up.