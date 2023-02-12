As a bloodied Tyre Nichols lay dazed against a police car after being kicked, slugged and tased, a Memphis, Tenn., police officer snapped the photos of the scene as if he were on vacation or at a birthday party.

The officer, Demetrius Haley, was one of five who were fired and arrested in the wake of Nichols’ death.

Haley shared photos of the incident and then sent them to fellow officers and a female friend, according to documents released by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

What kind of a depraved soul would do such a thing?

Haley and four other officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder for their involvement in the gruesome incident, during which the officers seemed to revel in their brutality.

In its written request that the officers be decertified, the Memphis Police Department said: “Your on-duty conduct was unjustly, blatantly unprofessional and unbecoming for a sworn public servant.”

You’d hope that the incident, captured in police and surveillance footage for all of the world to see, would force an overdue reckoning on police reform.

You would hope.

But we have been here before. With George Floyd. And Breonna Taylor. And Philando Castile. And so on.

Yet, we’ve had little to show for it beyond tears and tragedy.

After Nichols’ death, could America finally have seen enough? Possibly.

According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans support every major reform in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Even more encouraging: Republicans also favor the vast majority of the proposed reforms.

The survey of 1,585 U.S. adults, conducted from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, found “unequivocal support” for the George Floyd Act, Yahoo News reported.

Also, more Americans seem to appreciate the nuances of this issue — and to understand that being for police reform does not mean being against police.

Fifty-nine percent of the respondents in the Yahoo/YouGov poll said they agree that “we need to fix the police by reforming the existing system” versus 13% who wanted to “defund and reinvent our approach to public safety” and 17% who preferred no reforms at all.

As for the specifics:

74% favored requiring body cameras.

71% favored creating a national police misconduct registry.

63% supported making it easier to prosecute officers accused of wrongdoing.

57% want to ban chokeholds.

Notably, even the less popular initiatives garnered more support than opposition: Fifty-one percent favor ending qualified immunity, which shields police from civil lawsuits, versus 25% who oppose it. Forty-eight percent want to ban no-knock warrants, versus 27% who are opposed.

Whether public sentiment forces tangible action is another matter. It certainly hasn’t with guns. And, if past is prologue, this will be a struggle.

Despite a wave of reforms proposed after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, only a trickle, about 10%, were enacted, a Duke University law professor said during a video news conference last week.

“We’ve seen a lot of activity gesturing toward the need to improve policing, but not particularly hard-hitting requirements,” Brandon Garrett, who directs the Wilson Center for Science and Justice at Duke, said of the lack of progress, NC Policy Watch reported.

One of Garrett’s colleagues at the Wilson Center, Angela Weis Gammell, cited no clear standard for “excessive force,” noting that the policy varies from department to department.

Meanwhile, so far in 2023, police offcers in the United States have killed 133 people, according to the national database Mapping Police Violence.

And the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains stuck in legislative purgatory, with scant evidence of Republican support.

Americans can demand action. Or we can only wait until the next horrific incident.

Because if we don’t change, this won’t.