Our opinion: The end of cigarettes?

We still see them on occasion: Groups of two or three, huddled together in a small patch of shade, sharing their morning cigarette break.

Or, sometimes, the solitary smoker, standing alone against public opinion and health directives.

But such sightings are increasingly rare. Smoking’s popularity is waning. It’s no longer a common sight in movies or, thank goodness, in restaurants and bars.

It’s no longer cool.

This is good news, not only for those who prefer not to be tarred with the scent of second-hand smoke, but for the loved ones of smokers, who are often left to mourn the victims of the cancer-causing agents, as well as for smokers themselves, who may want to quit, who may have tried to quit, but need a little push to finish the job.

A recent proposal from the Food and Drug Administration is likely to help. The federal agency wants the nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to be reduced to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023, the Winston-Salem Journal’s Richard Craver reported earlier this week.

“Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement. “Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives.”

Each year, 480,000 people die prematurely from a smoking-attributed disease, making tobacco use the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, tobacco use costs nearly $300 billion a year in direct health care and lost productivity.

“This proposed rule is a tobacco product standard that would establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and certain finished tobacco products. FDA would take this action to reduce addictiveness to certain tobacco products, thus giving addicted users a greater ability to quit.

“This product standard would also help to prevent experimenters (mainly youth) from initiating regular use, and, therefore, from becoming regular smokers.”

It’s the nicotine, after all, that provides the pleasurable “hit” of smoking. Reducing that pleasure would make the habit even less appealing to younger would-be smokers. The best way to avoid struggling with smoking is to never start.

This isn’t the only action taken recently by the FDA in an attempt to eliminate the scourge of smoking. The agency recently opened the public comment period for a proposed ban on distributing menthol cigarettes, which are less harsh than non-menthol cigarettes — thus more palatable to younger people — and which have traditionally been marketed more directly toward African American consumers.

And on Thursday, the FDA banned Juul Lab e-cigarettes from the U.S. market, citing their appeal to young people. The FDA had already banned the sale of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes after critics claimed the products targeted teens.

Some anti-smoking advocates worry that the new nicotine limit would backfire: that smokers will smoke more very-low-nicotine cigarettes to receive the nicotine “hit” they’re currently accustomed to.

That’s a legitimate concern.

But it’s likely to be outweighed by making smoking less pleasurable to begin with.

Some will bristle against a federal agency once again “trying to control our lives.” But the more accurate way to phrase that objection would be “trying to keep us from dying painful and costly deaths.” Smoking leads to misery. If a federal agency can adopt policies that reduce it, more power to it.

Our area has a storied history when it comes to tobacco, which contributed greatly to our economy before we realized just how dangerous and harmful it is. Since then, we’ve done well to diversify our economic infrastructure.

Cigarettes are still a $95 billion industry, and tobacco companies aren’t likely to accept these new limitations without engaging in a legal battle.

But it will be hard for them to cite many reasons to continue this ill industry.

As the FDA puts it, cigarettes are "the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users."

There's no better time to quit than now, and the CDC stands by to help with smoke-cessation resources: www.cdc.gov/tobacco/quit_smoking/cessation/index.htm

But, again, the best way to avoid struggling with smoking is to never start.