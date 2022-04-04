Our Opinion: The end of COVID?

It’s a little disappointing.

We’ve not had any sort of public celebration to commemorate getting past the worst of COVID-19. There should be banners and bandstands. Dance parties. Boring speeches from government officials.

But even though we’re slowly and cautiously coming back to life, it’s not exactly life as we knew it.

And that’s appropriate. We never really beat COVID; we’ve just pushed it back. For now.

It’s also hard to celebrate after COVID took so many lives — more than 1,150 in Guilford County, more than 23,000 in North Carolina, more than 980,000 in the U.S. and more than 6 million worldwide.

There were also far too many dissenters investing in misinformation and conspiracy theories for us to declare victory. There still are: people who believe, despite all rational evidence to the contrary from reliable and accountable sources, that a pandemic was made up to “control” the American people; that the number of infections was exaggerated, that doctors were paid to inflate the death count; and that vaccines were killing as many people as they were saving.

Some believed this irrational raft of paranoid gibberish because they were told so by a man who later touted the great accomplishment of the life-saving vaccines produced on his watch. For some similarly irrational reason, their trust in him faltered at that point.

They never seemed to consider the motivations or credibility of the fraudulent people who told them that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, dozens of medical institutions with solid credentials and reputations, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and their own doctors and nurses were all conspiring against them. They never seemed to consider the dead and dying, many of whom they knew personally. Somehow, the testimony of anonymous social media “influencers” or people previously caught in lies and political machinations were to be believed.

At the beginning of the year, Duke University began a serious study of ivermectin — which the Food and Drug Administration previously said should never be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, a policy that too many ignored — along with two other potential COVID-19 treatments. We eagerly await the results of the study, which has not yet been completed.

But another study has been. A peer-reviewed study of more than 1,350 COVID patients treated with the drug was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine. It concluded that ivermectin has no effect whatsoever on COVID.

“Treatment with ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of COVID-19 or of prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of COVID-19,” researchers reported.

“Unfortunately, the promotion of ivermectin, when other effective therapies were available, has likely resulted in the deaths of many Americans,” David Boulware, a University of Minnesota epidemiologist and co-author of the report, said.

How much worse than dying of COVID is dying of preventable ignorance?

In Guilford County, the mandate for wearing masks has ended, a concession to the waning of the threat. Some will continue wearing them, because they’re immunocompromised or have other medical conditions or just want to be on the safe side — or because they want to support others who feel the need. They deserve our respect and support.

Don’t be a jerk to them.

Another vaccine booster has been approved for people age 50 and older and for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. President Biden received his dose on national TV last week. Gov. Roy Cooper is urging our state’s congressional delegation to acquire additional federal relief funding, anticipating a possible rebound for which we should be prepared.

Other effects linger: Economic challenges. Emotional stress. Some may have forgotten how to behave around other people — with courtesy and patience.

Everyone take a deep breath.

It’s not over.

But with cautious optimism, we’re stepping out.