Our Opinion: The free speech debate at UNCG

A culture wars provocateur, Ben Shapiro, is coming to UNCG on Monday to make a speech at Fleming Gym.

If you’re not familiar, Shapiro is a conservative columnist, podcast host and speaker who formerly was the editor of Breitbart News.

Shapiro’s stances on LGBTQ issues in particular have raised objections to his appearance at UNCG, which is sponsored and paid for by a student organization.

For instance, Shapiro said in 2010 that he believes homosexuality is a mental illness.

He also has said he believes that transgender people suffer from mental illness.

“You can’t magically change your gender. You can’t magically change your sex,” he has said.

And it so happens that April is Pride Month, when UNCG schedules programs and activities related to LGBTQ issues.

The UNCG student organization that invited Shapiro to campus, Young Americans for Freedom, has included one of Shapiro’s anti-transgender statements in an Instagram post: “Men cannot become women. Women cannot become men. Men who believe they are women are not real women.”

Unfortunately, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor has expressed similar sentiments ... in coarser terms.

Shapiro’s scheduled appearance is understandably disconcerting to some in the UNCG community.

A UNCG alumnus, Sata Prescott, contacted local news media to express his opposition to the Shapiro speech.

“Number one, I am a trans man, which is part of the level of distress I’m expressing,” Prescott wrote in an email to the News & Record.

Prescott also voiced concern about the safety of transgender students.

But UNCG is right to allow Shapiro to have his say.

College campuses, of all places, should permit the airing of different points of view, even points of view that are widely considered to be offensive.

For its part, the university has coordinated plans for security with campus and Greensboro police. It also is providing alternative events.

As the News & Record’s Annette Ayres reported Thursday, the university also clearly explained it position on Shapiro’s appearance. “Mr. Shapiro was invited by a student organization and not by administrators of the university,” reads a news release from UNCG. “No payment has been made for the visit by the university.”

The university’s policy on free speech is thorough and fair-minded. It reads in part: “We believe there is no better place than a college campus for thought-provoking discussions. As a public university, we cannot regulate free expression on the basis of content, whether we agree or disagree.”

That said, Shapiro’s appearance does come at a time when the LGBTQ community, very understandably, is on edge. Nearly 200 bills have been filed by GOP lawmakers throughout the country this year “that seek to erode protections for transgender and gay youth or restrict discussion of LGBTQ topics in public schools,” The Washington Post reported in March.

This is not the first time a UNC campus has wrestled with the question of free speech, and it won’t be the last.

In 1977, Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke attempted to speak at Memorial Hall in Chapel Hill. Protesters shouted him down, so he made remarks later at a smaller gathering at the Morehead Planetarium.

In that case, Duke’s appearance was funded by student fees. Again, that’s not so with Shapiro at UNCG.

Both the Duke and Shapiro debates also recall the notorious Speaker Ban Law, hastily passed by the General Assembly in 1963 to squelch free speech from the left.

The law banned anyone to speak on a UNC System campus who was a known member of the Communist Party, or who advocated the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution, or who had invoked the Fifth Amendment because of their communist or “subversive” connections.

Vague and unconstitutional, the law was overturned in 1968 by a three-judge panel in federal court in Greensboro — after only 10 minutes of deliberation.

Some say that, by allowing Shapiro to speak at UNCG, the university is tacitly endorsing his views. But this suggests that the university should only permit speakers with which it agrees.

That would be anathema to what any university should stand for.

Let Shapiro say what he will. Sometimes a man’s own words can be his worst enemy. Those who disagree can peacefully protest. Or invite speakers of their own with other points of view.

It has been said before and it bears repeating: The biggest test of the right to free speech is when it protects with whom we most disagree.

UNCG will be put to that test on Monday.