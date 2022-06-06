Our Opinion: The Guilford Dialogues tackle a critical issue

Kyle Farmbry says he’s is fully is aware of the challenges facing Guilford College as well as many other small, private liberal arts colleges like it.

Founded in 1837 as a boarding school for children of the Religious Society of Friends, the venerable Quaker college in west Greensboro has struggled financially in recent years.

There have been layoffs and turmoil and a tense reckoning over the right way forward.

But the Guilford community rallied in late 2021 with an extraordinary fundraising campaign that met its $6 million goal with a month to spare and helped to stabilize the college’s fiscal health.

Alumni are energized.

Enrollment is rebounding.

And Farmbry, whose first day on the job was five months ago on Jan. 1, seems eager to take on whatever lies ahead.

“The opportunities are phenomenal,” Farmbry, Guilford’s 10th president, said in a recent interview with News & Record editors.

“Financially we’re in a better place than we were.”

Student deposits for the fall semester are up, “higher than they’ve been in several years,” he said.

More work remains, he said, but he sees “a path for significant growth.”

Otherwise, he added, why would he be here?

“I am not at a stage in my career where I’d say I’m going to take a job on a sinking ship,” Farmbry said during a wide-ranging conversation at his dining room table.

And even as Guilford is righting its own ship, Farmbry is embracing its commitment to the broader community.

Hence, the Guilford Dialogues begin today.

The theme of the series of discussions, led by an impressive array of national and local experts: “Building Strategies for Economic Inclusion.”

So, among the many voices heard will be Eugene Robinson, Pulitzer-Prize-winning columnist for The Washington Post; Josie Williams, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition; Byron Loflin, global head of engagement for NASDAQ; and Dennis Quaintance, CEO of the Greensboro-based Quaintance-Weaver Hotel and Restaurant Group.

The discussions were intentional kept small to increase their effectiveness. (Registration is now closed, but the general public may attend Robinson’s appearance Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Dana Auditorium, masks required.) The symposium’s mission is not merely to talk about the issue, but to emerge with tangible ideas for addressing it.

In an era of staggering wealth, held by fewer and fewer Americans, it’s a timely, urgent conversation worth having and a statement in itself about how Guilford sees its role in this community.

Farmbry, who came to Guilford from Rutgers University–Newark, where he was a professor of public administration and, before that, dean of its graduate school, said he wants Guilford to “hold important conversations about big societal challenges.”

That’s good to hear. Greensboro’s colleges and universities are not merely located here. They are part of who we are, vital threads in this community’s social, cultural and economic fabric.

Placing the Guilford Dialogues so high on his to-do list so early in his tenure suggests that Farmbry appreciates that.

As for the man himself, some more things you may not know about Guilford’s new president:

He likes being addressed as “Kyle” by students and colleagues alike while making his way around campus.

He lives on campus in the president’s residence, the Ragsdale House, and says he loves the intimacy of the campus. “You get to know the students.”

He realizes the competition for new students is fierce but he prefers selling the substance of Guilford over the sizzle: good faculty, small classes, opportunities to study abroad and civic, community and social outreach. “I’d have a hard time justifying the sizzle … the climbing walls,” he said.

He is the first Black president at Guilford, meaning four of the colleges and universities in the city have Black presidents or chancellors (Bennett College’s Suzanne Walsh, N.C. A&T’s Harold Martin and UNCG’s Franklin Gilliam are the other three). You could say this is a welcome sign of progress. You could also say it’s about time.

He welcomes the opportunity for collaboration with Greensboro’s other higher education leaders. “Greensboro is a college town,” Farmbry said, and that needs to be leveraged.

The inaugural edition of the Guilford Dialogues is one good example of how to do that.