You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure it out: How long you live in Greensboro depends on where you live.

For instance, if you were to drive five miles to the south on a stretch of Elm Street versus five miles to the north, you’d see the average life expectancy plummet a whopping 15 years, from 85 to 70.

“That tells me you that you lose 15 years in 15 minutes of travel within the same city and in a five-mile radius of (Moses Cone Hospital),” Cone’s Dr. Olu Jegede, vice president of health equity, told the City Council recently.

Such geographic disparities are the rule, not the exception. Life spans are generally higher in the north and west in Guilford County and generally lower in the south and east.

This news comes as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist plans to build a new $246.5 million hospital in a part of the city that needs one the least: northwest Greensboro.

Cone Health just opened a new $97 million hospital there in 2022.

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist either to see that this is at least one hospital too many for that corner of the city.

As Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has said in a public hearing on the issue, people who live in northwest Greensboro “already have many options and are more likely to be insured.”

But state regulators tentatively have approved a new Atrium facility in Greensboro all the same.

This follows a familiar pattern that both Winston-Salem and Greensboro have seen over the years: more economic growth and prosperity to the west and north and not so much to the east.Meanwhile, Evans-Blount Total Access Care closed abruptly last year, dealing a significant blow to health care in east Greensboro.

It was an ignominious disappearance — here today, gone tomorrow — providing no notice or explanation. Patients showed up one September day in 2022 but the doctors did not.

The doors were locked, the phone disconnected.

The clinic originally was begun as a partnership between the Guilford County public health department and a private contractor to serve an area with high rates of chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes but with limited access to medical treatment.

Then the county pulled out and the facility became private.

It wasn’t a lot — eight exam rooms, a procedure room, a conference room and a small area for lab work — but it was something. Now it is gone.

This is why it boggles the mind that two area health care giants are poised to both serve an affluent part of town with an embarrassment of medical riches within 2.1 miles of one another.

To be clear, the scarcity of health facilities in east Greensboro isn’t the only reason for the shorter life spans in that part of town. But it is a significant one.

Other factors include poverty, gun violence, substandard housing, lack of access to healthy food, lack of access to transportation and a lack of health insurance.

The health insurance issue for many could have been addressed by now if state lawmakers had moved ahead with Medicaid expansion. But it appears that won’t happen until December because expansion is tied to passage of a state budget, which has stalled. As state lawmakers quibble over casinos and tax cuts, some people continue to suffer. Still others may die.In fairness to Cone, it acknowledges these disparities and has worked with city and county leaders on possible solutions. For instance, telehealth services provided by Cone Health at three Title I elementary schools in Greensboro were begun last school year. This year the service will expand to 14 schools. Cone’s ultimate goal is to provide the service to all 51 Title I elementary schools by 2025.

The city of Greensboro also plans to create a liaison between city departments that have an impact on health (such as transportation and parks and recreation) and Cone Health, the county schools and others.

Skeptics believe the city is overreaching because public health traditionally has been a county responsiblity. Yet it makes sense for it to leverage resources with other parties. And the city has seen success by hiring mental health specialists to ease the burden of mental health-related calls on police.As for the turf battle between Cone and Atrium, it makes the efforts to address disparities in poor communities seen tiny by comparison. (After all, how many Evans-Blount centers could you fit into the new Cone hospital?)

Baptist President Kevin High insists the new Atrium facility will provide high-quality care especially to lower-income residents. That will take some more convincing.

The geographic and economic flashpoints in this duel by stethoscope also make clear why market-driven health care is a bad idea.

Where we provide medical care shouldn’t be focused on creating the best opportunity to make the most money. It should be focused on meeting the greatest need.