Our Opinion: The need for speed

As for the noise, we have only our ears to rely on as evidence.

But the noise and high speeds usually go together, on such local strips as Battleground Avenue, Lake Brandt Road and South Elm-Eugene Street, none of which, the last time we looked, were NASCAR ovals.

As for solutions? One seems obvious. Why are street cars capable of going nearly 200 mph in the first place?

Among other suggestions from safety experts in the Observer-N&O series:

Speed-enforcement cameras, which could conserve law enforcement resources, reduce the need for chases and serve as a deterrent. A three-year pilot program at some hazardous intersections in Charlotte was successful, but was not continued or expanded to other cities. Greensboro has sought state approval to use similar technology in some school zones where speeders are a problem. But the legislation has stalled in Raleigh.