Our Opinion: The need for speed

Fast and furious.
Whether it’s grown men (and it usually seems to be men) revving engines like preening roosters while cruising South Elm Street … well, just because — or whether it’s careening down city streets and county roads with screaming mufflers, sometimes while racing, we’re becoming rebels without a cause.
Except, that is, to rattle other people’s nerves and endanger lives.
We know. Lead-footed drivers and loud cars, trucks and motorcycles are as American as Elvis and apple pie. And they’ve been around forever. But is it just us, or have they seemed louder and faster in recent months?
Turns out it’s not just us.
In June, The Charlotte Observer and The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported on an epidemic in speeding in North Carolina that has coincided with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The two newspapers discovered that extreme speeding — involving speeds of 20, 30 and as much as 50 mph over the limit — has gone viral in this state, with some Tarheel motorists clocked by law enforcement at nearly 200 mph.
And, as in the “Fast and Furious” movie series, the sequels just keep on coming. From the years 2016 through 2020, approximately 16,000 drivers have been charged with extreme speeding at least three times.
In their investigation, Observer and News & Observer journalists found that deaths related to speeding have surged to more than 1,800 over the last five years.
Even as North Carolinians were driving less during the pandemic, deaths on North Carolina roads and highways in 2020 rose by 12% over 2019. Speeding and alcohol were the major causes.
But lax punishment by overburdened courts made that bad situation worse. Nearly 92% of drivers charged with driving at least 20 mph over the speed limit get breaks and avoid full penalties in court. In some counties, the investigation found, “fewer than 2% of extreme speeders are convicted as charged.”
The consequences of those soft touches from the justice system can be tragic. Dozens of drivers whose charges were reduced or dismissed went on to become involved in fatal accidents.
Among other contributing factors:
Enforcement of speed limits has declined over the past five years.
State law provides an easy out in court for many speeders: They can claim, without having to show proof, that their speedometers were malfunctioning.
A street-racing culture seems to be emerging in North Carolina. In May, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police seized 60 cars and charged more than 50 people in a street-racing sting.
As for the noise, we have only our ears to rely on as evidence.
But the noise and high speeds usually go together, on such local strips as Battleground Avenue, Lake Brandt Road and South Elm-Eugene Street, none of which, the last time we looked, were NASCAR ovals.
As for solutions? One seems obvious. Why are street cars capable of going nearly 200 mph in the first place?
Among other suggestions from safety experts in the Observer-N&O series:
Speed-enforcement cameras, which could conserve law enforcement resources, reduce the need for chases and serve as a deterrent. A three-year pilot program at some hazardous intersections in Charlotte was successful, but was not continued or expanded to other cities. Greensboro has sought state approval to use similar technology in some school zones where speeders are a problem. But the legislation has stalled in Raleigh.
Stiffer penalties for extreme speeders. Certainly that loophole for a broken speedometer needs closing. As for toughness, in Virginia, if you drive more than 85 mph or 20 miles above the speed limit you could be fined up to $2,500 and face up to a year in jail. And while we’re at it, enforce state law on noisy vehicles (“No person shall drive a motor vehicle on a highway unless such motor vehicle is equipped with a muffler, or other exhaust system of the type installed at the time of manufacture, in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise, annoying smoke and smoke screens”).
A better-funded court system. As it is, traffic cases overwhelm court dockets, giving judges and prosecutors little incentive to spend the extra time and energy it takes to get tougher on speeders.
An attitude adjustment also seems in order. Public awareness campaigns could help stigmatize speeding and racing in much the same way that drunken-driving has become less and less acceptable or tolerated.
Our irrational addiction to speed is not only illegal, it’s just plain stupid.