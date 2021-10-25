Our Opinion: The new animal shelter is more than a building

Tucked into an easy-to-miss corner off an especially busy stretch of West Wendover Avenue, the Guilford County animal shelter all too often has been treated like the poor animals that wind up there: somebody else’s problem.

So, for far too many years the facility had been out of sight and out of mind, entrusted to third-party caretakers for whom meaning well did not always translate to doing good.

In 2015, worst came to worst. The N.C. Department of Agriculture fined the shelter’s nonprofit operator, the United Animal Coalition, $300,000 for animal abuse and neglect in not only the Guilford shelter, but in a facility in Davidson County as well.

The civil penalties were the highest ever issued against an animal shelter in North Carolina and the shelter’s director, who was employed by UAC, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

Since that episode, the county has done what it should have all along, and taken full responsibility for the facility. First, it stabilized leadership and added resources.

Now it has invested in a new building at a new location.