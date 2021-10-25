Our Opinion: The new animal shelter is more than a building

Tucked into an easy-to-miss corner off an especially busy stretch of West Wendover Avenue, the Guilford County animal shelter all too often has been treated like the poor animals that wind up there: somebody else’s problem.
So, for far too many years the facility had been out of sight and out of mind, entrusted to third-party caretakers for whom meaning well did not always translate to doing good.
In 2015, worst came to worst. The N.C. Department of Agriculture fined the shelter’s nonprofit operator, the United Animal Coalition, $300,000 for animal abuse and neglect in not only the Guilford shelter, but in a facility in Davidson County as well.
The civil penalties were the highest ever issued against an animal shelter in North Carolina and the shelter’s director, who was employed by UAC, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty.
Since that episode, the county has done what it should have all along, and taken full responsibility for the facility. First, it stabilized leadership and added resources.
Now it has invested in a new building at a new location.
Called the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, the new $15 million, 33,000-square-foot facility will open Nov. 1 at 926 Guilford College Road. Between now and then the shelter’s 18-member staff will delicately transfer about 200 dogs and cats to the new location.
This has been a long time coming, but it appears to be well worth the wait.
In terms of its capacity, the new shelter will hold the same maximum number of animals as the current one on West Wendover Avenue, 600. But, as Richard Barron reported in Sunday’s News & Record, the quality of care should be significantly enhanced.
Cats and dogs will be housed in separate wings. There will be more natural light for the animals, and more space for outdoor play and fresh air.
The new kennels no longer look like chain-link cages. They are bigger and fitted with doors that are mostly glass for easier viewing by visitors.
An improved ventilation system should reduce the spread of airborne diseases as well as unpleasant odors.
And the new building will include a full-service veterinary care center.
These kinds of upgrades should lead to less trauma for the animals, who are picked up as strays or dropped off by owners who either are unwilling or unable to care for them.
And that in turn should lead to more adoptions.
“It’s just going to change the landscape of who we are as a county,” Jorge Ortega, director of Guilford County Animal Services, told the News & Record.
But Ortega rightly wants much more than a nicer holding place for surrendered pets.
He wants a diverse pool of volunteers. He hopes to establish an education center. And, most of all, he’d like to see fewer surrendered pets entering the new building’s doors in the first place.
Toward that end, he sees the shelter not only as a facility that cares for animals but for humans as well.
“We’re not the dogcatcher,” Ortega said. “We want to be a true resource for our community. You know, there’s no difference between us and Guilford County Social Services.”
Ortega envisions a facility that also focuses on “how we can help humans keep their pets.”
He’s got the right idea. As important as it is to provide optimal care for animals, the overarching goal has to be prevention.
Guilford County over the years has had distressingly high numbers of stray and abandoned animals.
Those numbers spiked again earlier this year as the pandemic eased, which suggests that some people who purchased or adopted pets for companionship during the height of COVID didn’t clearly consider the long-term commitment they were making. From Jan. 1 through early June, the shelter received 328 dogs and 150 cats that were surrendered by their owners.
The pandemic, is, of course, an extraordinary circumstance. What are other root causes of abandoned or surrendered pets? Ortega hopes to address them before they lead to his front step.
For now, it’s encouraging to know the new facility will be bright and airy and inviting for pets as well as people.
But the very best animal shelter in Guilford County would be an empty animal shelter.