Our Opinion: The new police chief

Meet the new boss … not the quite the same as the old boss, but plucked from the same family tree, so to speak.

For a third consecutive time, and the fourth out of the last five, Greensboro has hired a police chief from within the ranks.

The newest chief, John Thompson, follows Brian James, who followed Wayne Scott, both of whom were in-house choices.

This implies a vote of confidence from the city manager that the police department generally is doing a good job of grooming leaders from within. It also suggests that the department is generally headed in the right direction.

If it weren't, the city would be more prone to seek a fresh perspective from the outside.

That's not to say that there aren't problems.

For instance, the blemish of Marcus Smith's tragic death still seems fresh, even though it happened four years ago. Smith died in September 2018 after being bound by officers using a method commonly called “hogtying.”

The city and the county settled last year with Smith's family for $2.57 million. And the specter of the case lingers mainly because of the city's petty and obstinate feud with the Smith family prolonged it.

Thompson, 46, assumes the top post after most recently serving as an assistant chief.

As a 19-year veteran of the department and Guilford College alumnus, he certainly should know the GPD and the community.

Since joining the Greensboro Police Department in 2003, Thompson has worked in Planning and Research, the Vice/Narcotics and Resource Management divisions and as bureau commander of the Patrol Division. He began his policing career in 1998 with the Asheboro Police Department.

Thompson also is familiar with ongoing challenges in Greensboro.

The city continues to grapple with violent crimes, especially gun homicides. As a grim reminder, 2023 was barely two hours old when a 32-year-old woman became the city's first homicide of the year after a shooting. Another shooting on Tuesday left a victim hospitalized in critcal condition.

That said, violent crimes are trending in a hopeful direction. As of late December, Greensboro had seen 41 homicides for 2022. That compares to 53 in 2021 and a record 61 the year before.

Of course, one is too many. But the fewer the better.

It also merits repeating that violent crime at its root is a societal problem, not solely a policing problem. But local police chiefs are typically blamed or praised when the numbers spike or recede.

So Chief Thompson rightly lists violent crime as a priority, but lasting solutions will require collaboration with the community.

Another pressing challenge for Thompson is recruitment and retention of officers. That’s an ongoing struggle not only for Greensboro police and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, but for departments throughout the state and the nation. Greensboro faces 80 vacancies in its patrol ranks..

The answers aren't easy, but both violent crime and recruiting would benefit from stronger police-community relations, a major source of conversation in Greensboro for more than a decade.

Like his predecessor, Brian James, Thompson plans a series of community forums in February, a good first step that helped James forge connections and hear firsthand from the people. Any police chief’s success ultimately hinges on the community’s trust and confidence.

This is a hard job, probably the hardest in city government. It seriously tests a leader’s skills in management, judgment and diplomacy.

Thompson certainly sounds the right notes, stressing a “people-centered” approach. Exactly what that will mean in concrete strategies we’ll have to wait and see.

However, it’s immediately apparent that the new chief values family. He is a father to 7-year-old twins and himself grew up with eight siblings.

And he seems to genuinely care about this city. For now, until his policies take clearer shape, that's a pretty good place to start.