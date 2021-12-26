Our Opinion: The next steps against the next wave

‘We should stop saying ‘avoid it like the plague,’ ” goes the joke, “since COVID proves we don’t actually do that.”
And that bit of levity in the face of a deadly pandemic is about all we’re going to be able to muster at the moment.
But that doesn’t mean there’s not cause for hope, even optimism, as the highly contagious omicron variant makes its presence known in North Carolina as well as in the rest of the world.
On Wednesday, the FDA approved a pill to treat COVID-19 produced by Pfizer, followed by another on Thursday, produced by Merck. These pills don’t prevent illness, but they do treat those who become infected.
Pfizer’s pill has been shown in clinical trials to be 89% effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths; Merck’s, 30%.
With the U.S. averaging some 164,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, spurred by omicron as well as the delta variant, these treatments are especially good news for people who have been reluctant to be vaccinated, but more willing to try therapeutics — some of which, administered in hospitals, can be prohibitively expensive — if they do become ill. These pills should present an attractive alternative (unless Fox News pundits start “questioning” them. Three … two … one …).
That said, we question the wisdom of choosing a cure rather than a preventative. So many COVID sufferers have warned, “Trust me; you don’t want this.”
And no matter how good the pills are, some infected people still will die.
And some people still will resist vaccination, no matter what. Thirty percent of Republicans say they’ll never be vaccinated, according to a new poll released by Monmouth University last week. So, if they wind up taking up a hospital bed instead.
Fortunately, omicron appears to be even less likely to cause severe illnesses than originally thought.
But for many of us, including those who have been vaccinated, it’s hard to face the prospect of another season under COVID’s thumb. With yet another variant to give us pause, it’s almost as if we’re living through the movie “Groundhog Day” — and as if we’ll keep going through it until enough of us finally get it right.
In a speech to the nation last week that was equal parts optimism and caution, President Biden said, “I know you’re tired. I really mean this. And I know you’re frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we’re still in it. And this is a critical moment. We also have more tools than we’ve ever had before. We’re ready. We’ll get through this.”
Biden added, “I got my booster shot as soon as they were available. And just the other day, former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot. Maybe one of the few things he and I agree on.”
Trump acknowledged Biden’s statement, saying it’s “tough to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did.”
Biden also spoke against any further school closings or shutdown measures — a sentiment shared by Gov. Roy Cooper.
So, let’s say it plainly: For those conservatives whose reluctance springs, as they claim, from spite over Biden’s refusal to credit Trump properly, or from fear of losing their “freedom,” those reasons for resistance are melting away like so much mid-December ice in North Carolina. If you’re looking for a window, this is it.
Yes, we’re tired. Yes, we’re frustrated. We don’t like masks. We don’t like lockdowns. We like living. We want to return to a society that is COVID-free.
But we can’t just pretend it’s not real. We’ll continue to take the precautions that the reluctant force upon us.
And they’ll have to deal with the establishments that don’t want their business until they get the jab.
We may have to accept this situation, but it doesn’t make us happy.
What does make us happy is the company of those who have taken the steps to assure us that we can be safe in their presence. We’ll continue to do the hard work together, looking toward brighter days ahead, this week and into the New Year.