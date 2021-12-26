Our Opinion: The next steps against the next wave

That said, we question the wisdom of choosing a cure rather than a preventative. So many COVID sufferers have warned, “Trust me; you don’t want this.”

And no matter how good the pills are, some infected people still will die.

And some people still will resist vaccination, no matter what. Thirty percent of Republicans say they’ll never be vaccinated, according to a new poll released by Monmouth University last week. So, if they wind up taking up a hospital bed instead.

Fortunately, omicron appears to be even less likely to cause severe illnesses than originally thought.

But for many of us, including those who have been vaccinated, it’s hard to face the prospect of another season under COVID’s thumb. With yet another variant to give us pause, it’s almost as if we’re living through the movie “Groundhog Day” — and as if we’ll keep going through it until enough of us finally get it right.