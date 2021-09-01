Our Opinion: The perfect opening act for the Tanger Center

of compassion and community.“I believe that the only way forward is in taking care of each other as best we can,” Giddens said in an interview with the News & Record’s Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane.

“Getting vaxx’d (or taking a test if there’s a reason you cannot or will not vaccinate) was the only way I could justify gathering people together and not being afraid I was creating a spreader event.”

This may not be how we envisioned the Tanger Center’s opening night, nearly 10 years ago, when a community task force began to study whether a new arts venue was feasible — and if so, how and where?

But it will be well worth the minor inconvenience, not to mention the wait.

Even without the COVID delay this project has been a long time coming.

The Tanger Center is the result of vision, hard work, an unprecedented private fundraising campaign, led by now-U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, and a collaboration between the city and those private donors. The Greensboro Coliseum’s director, Matt Brown, and his staff will manage the facility.

As targets were reached and then surpassed, the fundraising goal stretched higher and the bar for quality and amenities kept rising as well.