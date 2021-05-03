Our Opinion: The price is right?

But judging from the reactions of school officials, it was Christmas Day all over again.

At least we’ve begun to chip away at this mountain.

Apple of our eye

Meanwhile, North Carolina has landed a coveted new Apple campus in Research Triangle Park that will employ a workforce of 3,000 at an average salary of $187,000 a year.

The massive, $1 billion investment will include $552 million for the campus itself. The company also plans to spend an additional $448 million to expand its data center in Catawba County, though no new jobs will be created there. (What wouldn’t we give for a fraction of this kind of an investment in the Triad.)

“North Carolina’s competition for the project was primarily Ohio,” Mark Poole of the state commerce department told The (Raleigh) News & Observer. “But there were a number of other states considered.”

Incidentally, as is usually the case with such announcements, there were some, uh, considerable shipping and handling costs.

Apple will receive a state Jobs Development Investment Grant of $845.8 million to be paid over 39 years, by far the largest such grant in North Carolina history.