Our Opinion: The race has begun

Not always, but too often, City Council elections in Greensboro happen quietly, like the proverbial tree that falls in the woods.
Some of us don't even notice.
Small wonder.
The fields of candidates can be wildly uneven and uncompetitive.
Some people seem to decide to run on a whim, without much thought or reflection or knowledge of the issues.
So when the voters speak, they do so in a whisper.
Fifteen percent of eligible voters bothered to weigh in in 2017.
In the primary, only 8.5% of eligible voters turned out, meaning 91.5% stayed home.
And that was an improvement. In 2015, only 3.82% of voters showed in the primary.
But 2021 may be different.
In what portends to be an unusually spirited campaign (we can always hope), at least two very strong and well-qualified candidates will vie for the mayor's seat in Greensboro in 2021.
Two-term incumbent City Council member Justin Outling will challenge the sitting mayor, Nancy Vaughan, who has served since 2013 and has spent a total of 17 years on the council as mayor, and before that, as a council member.
Other candidates may well join the field. But we are all but guaranteed a competitive mayoral race even if no one else enters.
Both Outling and Vaughan are experienced and capable candidates. They understand the issues and the workings of city government.
Both are familiar and comfortable with diverse constituencies throughout the city.
Outling, who is partner in the prominent Brooks Pierce law firm, was direct and pointed in a news release Dec. 17 that announced his candidacy.
"Our city's mayoral leadership has lacked a coherent, inclusive vision that engages all parts of our community to attract and retain more and better paying jobs, expand opportunity and provide public safety for all," he said in the release. "I've seen too much emphasis on reactive, short-term thinking, prioritizing day-to-day politics, symbolism and quick fixes over long-term success."
As for the mayor, "My energy and attention are focused on the very real issues of this year and not on a political campaign for next year," she said in a text message to the News & Record's Richard Barron.
Much attention rightly — and unavoidably — has been focused on what has and has not happened in Washington in 2020.
But it bears repeating that city councils tend to have more impact on day-to-day lives than Congress or a president.
So while other things have been going on in the world politically, our more immediate community has its own share of important concerns.
- Strained police-community relations.
- The local impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the economy.
- The city's record-breaking homicide rate in 2020.
- The affordable housing crisis, which is a problem in many communities but especially acute here.
- The high poverty rate and disparate rates development in various parts of the city.
- And a possible 2021 bond referendum that would raise money to address some of those issues, including housing and policing resources.
Vaughan seems bullish on the idea, Outling more cautious.
Let the debate begin.
If it seems as if it's been a long time since we've had a city election, it's because it has been.
Effective in 2017, terms were extended from two years to four years.
As for closely contested mayoral elections, it has been a while, too.
Vaughan defeated the Rev. Diane Moffett, a first-time candidate, with 67% of the vote in 2017.
In 2015, she beat another first-timer, Devin King, with 88% of the vote.
What an Outling-Vaughan match-up more resembles is Vaughan's first race for mayor in 2013.
That year, the tables were reversed, with Vaughan playing the role of the upstart council member challenging a sitting mayor in Robbie Perkins.
Vaughan beat Perkins with nearly 60% of the vote, though turnout still was lackluster at only 16.5%.
Even if an incumbent has served well, she needs competition.
The early plotlines certainly are interesting.
For instance, Vaughan has built solid support in the city's Black community, where she has been visible and active over the years. But Outling would be the first Black man to be mayor if he were to win. Also, among those who have endorsed Outling's candidacy are former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye and his wife Shirley, two of the most prominent figures not only in the African American community, but all of Greensboro.
All this buzz, and the filing period for candidate has not even begun.
It has been easy in a presidential election to lose sight of city issues and politics.
But the problems and opportunities the next council will confront will be significant.
While all politics may be local, city elections hit you where you live.