Our Opinion: The race has begun

Vaughan beat Perkins with nearly 60% of the vote, though turnout still was lackluster at only 16.5%.

Even if an incumbent has served well, she needs competition.

The early plotlines certainly are interesting.

For instance, Vaughan has built solid support in the city's Black community, where she has been visible and active over the years. But Outling would be the first Black man to be mayor if he were to win. Also, among those who have endorsed Outling's candidacy are former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye and his wife Shirley, two of the most prominent figures not only in the African American community, but all of Greensboro.

All this buzz, and the filing period for candidate has not even begun.

It has been easy in a presidential election to lose sight of city issues and politics.

But the problems and opportunities the next council will confront will be significant.

While all politics may be local, city elections hit you where you live.