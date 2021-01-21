Our Opinion: The shifting sands of school reopening

As one exasperated Dudley sophomore put it: “That’s crazy.”

What’s really crazy is the continuing lack of too many of us not to take a pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives nationally as seriously as we should.

Read. Our. Lips: Your mask is not a chin ornament. The development of vaccines is not a license to be reckless. And indoor concerts without masks and social distancing are plain stupid.

COVID-19 has roared back with a vengeance, crowding hospitals and outpacing a sluggish vaccination process. But, with those vaccinations begun and speculation that infections in the U.S. may have peaked, the tide could turn for the better. Maybe.

What we do know for sure is that common decency and common sense still are our best weapons against the virus.

As a response the school board has done what it should: Let medical science and health conditions in Guilford County inform its thinking on how and when students go back to school.

School leaders have to start with the health of students and faculty and the well-being of the broader community as their top concerns.