Our Opinion: The shifting sands of school reopening

Yes? No? Maybe?
As Jessie Pounds reported Monday in the News & Record, the shifting timelines for a return to in-person instruction in Guilford County Schools understandably are frustrating and angering some students and parents.
Those targets jerk. They stutter. They fake to the left and then spin to the right.
Now you see one. Now you don’t. Or so it seems.
Hopes and expectations are dashed. Plans have to be revised, parent work schedules adjusted, for those who have that luxury.
Most recently, the Board of Education on Jan. 12 voted to push back the return of middle and high school students to the classroom for in-person instruction. The board wants to wait at least three weeks to monitor the progress of vaccinations in the county and to allow time to explore possible COVID-19 testing in the schools.
So, here is where we are:
- Pre-K through fifth-grade students have the option to attend in-person classes full time, if they want.
- In-person classes also have resumed for some older students with special needs.
- Before the latest delay, high school students were supposed to return to in-person classes on Thursday, the first day of the second semester.
- Middle school students, meanwhile, have seen a variety of target dates set and then changed.
As one exasperated Dudley sophomore put it: “That’s crazy.”
What’s really crazy is the continuing lack of too many of us not to take a pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives nationally as seriously as we should.
Read. Our. Lips: Your mask is not a chin ornament. The development of vaccines is not a license to be reckless. And indoor concerts without masks and social distancing are plain stupid.
COVID-19 has roared back with a vengeance, crowding hospitals and outpacing a sluggish vaccination process. But, with those vaccinations begun and speculation that infections in the U.S. may have peaked, the tide could turn for the better. Maybe.
What we do know for sure is that common decency and common sense still are our best weapons against the virus.
As a response the school board has done what it should: Let medical science and health conditions in Guilford County inform its thinking on how and when students go back to school.
School leaders have to start with the health of students and faculty and the well-being of the broader community as their top concerns.
This is not to dismiss the complaints of parents and students. For all of its promise, distance learning has its share of flaws and inequities.
Seventeen percent of Guilford County students lack access to reliable broadband internet. And the students who are most likely to fall behind are the ones with the fewest means.
Beyond its technical limitations, online learning also deprives students of the chance to develop socialization skills. It also tends to widen the gap between more affluent students and their less well-off peers.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras noted in November that 40% of students in Guilford County were failing. “It is one of the highest failure rates we’ve ever experienced," Contreras said at the time.
This is why Guilford County in the fall offered some in-person weekday "learning centers" and Saturday "learning hubs" in communities with limited broadband connections. Now the school system has begun a new support program for students at risk of not graduating.
Make no mistake, the COVID crisis also has forced a quick learning curve in distance learning that would not have happened otherwise. (For one thing, lost instruction due to snow days may well become a thing of the past.)
The possibilities for distance instruction may be greater than we imagined. But as an end-all and be-all approach, online instruction has serious weaknesses.
What to do going forward?
Continue to work toward in-class learning for all students, but only when the time is right.
If the delays drag on, set a deadline beyond which there will be no more back-and-forth shifting and those who are taking classes online will remain online for the rest of the year.
It is much too early in the semester to consider that option right now.
But at some point a degree of certainty in these uncertain times will be welcome.
Even if it’s not the certainty we would prefer.