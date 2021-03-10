Our Opinion: The snark in the park

We sympathize with Winston-Salem parks and recreation officials who just wanted to do something fun for residents — something that would take everyone’s minds off the pandemic and help them celebrate the arrival of glorious spring.
So they organized the “Dr. Seuss Drive-In Car Decorating Contest,” to be held Saturday at Parkland Park. Along with gussied-up cars, the event would include games, crafts, a storytime reading and a book giveaway for kids. A good time would be had by all.
Unfortunately, bad timing threw the whole event into an unexpected controversy. Despite his demise in 1991, Theodor Seuss Geisel — better known by his pen name, Dr. Seuss — is embroiled in American political culture wars.
After the city’s Facebook page blew up with comments, the city wisely opted to convert the event into a “non Dr. Seuss event,” the Winston-Salem Journal’s Wesley Young reported this week. The new name: “Spring into Reading.”
“Although there are varying opinions on this matter, the Dr. Seuss event planned for this weekend is being converted into a different activity that will support City of Winston-Salem’s Recreation and Parks Department’s commitment to improving literacy in our community,” city spokesperson William Royston said in a statement. “The focus of the program is to continue to encourage and support the love of reading by youth.”
We’re glad the city didn’t just cancel the whole event.
There are legitimate complaints about the content of some of Dr. Seuss’ works, produced in a less enlightened time. Some of his drawings and phrases repeat ignorant and hurtful stereotypes.
But much of his work is simply wholesome — and inclusive, teaching morally sound lessons about acceptance and regard for the environment. Millions of American families of all backgrounds have benefited from reading Dr. Seuss.
So why the controversy?
It all began when Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the private company that publishes Seuss’ works, decided to drop six titles that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” It was a low-key decision that likely wouldn’t have received much attention if Republican legislators weren’t trolling for offense to feed their claims of liberal “cancel culture.”
But while some liberals may have found Dr. Seuss unpalatable, the deletion of the questionable titles wasn’t the result of a liberal protest. It was a business decision made by a private company — ultimately a marketing decision to help sell books.
In other words, the decision was a product of the free market — to which Republicans generally genuflect.
Officials like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were quick to post themselves online with their copies of “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” — well-worn, we’re sure — while assiduously avoiding the actual controversial titles, which include “And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” and “If I Ran the Zoo.” They know that would be indefensible.
But liberals were quick to take the bait and now we don’t know how many fish there were to start with.
Of course, opinions vary, and always will. In the best of all possible worlds, people with concerns would be able to voice them calmly to respectful audiences who would listen carefully and weigh the claims. Maybe with some generosity and understanding, we could reach consensus now and then.
But instead, too many incidents are turned, by one party or another, into a knee-jerk, social media-generated public battle. It’s tiresome. Does everything have to be political?
We’ll have more to say about so-called “cancel culture” in the future. But for now, we’ll just say that there are quite a few legitimate issues before the American people without more being generated simply for political gain.
Or, to put it more simply yet:
I do not like your culture war
This silliness has gone too far
I want to decorate my car
With streamers and a giant star
Come to the party Saturday
We’ll read and sing and snack and play