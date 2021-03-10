Our Opinion: The snark in the park

We’re glad the city didn’t just cancel the whole event.

There are legitimate complaints about the content of some of Dr. Seuss’ works, produced in a less enlightened time. Some of his drawings and phrases repeat ignorant and hurtful stereotypes.

But much of his work is simply wholesome — and inclusive, teaching morally sound lessons about acceptance and regard for the environment. Millions of American families of all backgrounds have benefited from reading Dr. Seuss.

So why the controversy?

It all began when Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the private company that publishes Seuss’ works, decided to drop six titles that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” It was a low-key decision that likely wouldn’t have received much attention if Republican legislators weren’t trolling for offense to feed their claims of liberal “cancel culture.”

But while some liberals may have found Dr. Seuss unpalatable, the deletion of the questionable titles wasn’t the result of a liberal protest. It was a business decision made by a private company — ultimately a marketing decision to help sell books.

In other words, the decision was a product of the free market — to which Republicans generally genuflect.