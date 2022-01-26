Our Opinion: The sonic Boom heard round the state

Conceptual drawings of the plane picture a futuristic white stiletto with wings that recalls its ill-fated forebear, the Concorde Supersonic Transport, or SST, which was deemed too loud and expensive and made its final flight for British Airways in 2003.

“It’s going to be different this time. It’s back to stay,” Scholl told “60 Minutes.”

Boom believes it has solved those problems and plans for the Overture to begin carrying people, very, very fast, from points A to B.

Scholl noted that his “four hours for a hundred bucks” comment was his ultimate goal, not something that will happen anytime soon.

Even so, Overture will be expected to carry passengers from Newark, N.J., to London in 3½ hours.

By contrast, the news of Boom’s arrival had been a slow leak since the first reports surfaced in December. The buzz since then has been constant and palpable, as were some undercurrents of angst that it was too good to be true. (We’ve been burned before by unfulfilled hopes.)