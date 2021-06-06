Our Opinion: The summer forecast: Sunny ... with storms

We are able to move about in most public places without masks.

Travel is up. In fact, AAA Carolinas expected a 61% increase for the holiday. Hotels and beach house rentals were solidly booked on the North Carolina coast.

Then again, gas prices are up as well. They spiked in the Triad and throughout the South following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in early May, but they are expected to remain high. CNBC reported last week that gas prices this Memorial Day weekend were the highest in seven years.

But at least there’s enough gas to pay too much for. And part of what will drive those prices going forward is renewed demand, because more people are taking to the road for summer vacations.

People are going places and doing things again.

Of course, there are some traditions we wish wouldn’t have returned.

Summer typically is a more violent season. Now, with COVID precautions relaxed and more people out and about, police fear that current upticks in gun violence will continue into June, July and August.