Our Opinion: The summer forecast: Sunny ... with storms

“ Summertime and the livin’ is easy.”
— George Gershwin “Ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.” — Eddie Cochran
Technically, summer does not begin until June 20.
But spiritually it’s already here, having arrived on warm breezes during picnics, cookouts and somber remembrances over the Memorial Day weekend.
The vibe was familiar and reassuring — and decidedly different from what we felt the same time last year.
In the summer of 2020, we had become strangers in our own land.
Movie theaters were quiet and empty. The school year creaked to an end during an odd and uncertain spring. Even as temperatures rose, we felt frozen in place, as travel and conventional vacations were put on hold.
What can we expect this time around? Sunny skies ... with occasional storms.
In the summer of ’21, in-person college and high school graduations are more the norm than the exception.
Most sports are gradually dialing back limits on in-person attendance, as are entertainment venues. The Greensboro Grasshoppers are playing baseball again, with people in the stands. Live concerts are back.
We are able to move about in most public places without masks.
Travel is up. In fact, AAA Carolinas expected a 61% increase for the holiday. Hotels and beach house rentals were solidly booked on the North Carolina coast.
Then again, gas prices are up as well. They spiked in the Triad and throughout the South following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in early May, but they are expected to remain high. CNBC reported last week that gas prices this Memorial Day weekend were the highest in seven years.
But at least there’s enough gas to pay too much for. And part of what will drive those prices going forward is renewed demand, because more people are taking to the road for summer vacations.
People are going places and doing things again.
Of course, there are some traditions we wish wouldn’t have returned.
Summer typically is a more violent season. Now, with COVID precautions relaxed and more people out and about, police fear that current upticks in gun violence will continue into June, July and August.
The rash of gun fatalities in Greensboro this year has raised hard questions as to why and what to do about it. We are hardly alone. In American cities with populations of 1 million or more, homicides have risen by 32.2%, according to the FBI’s Quarterly Uniform Crime Report.
As for mass shootings, The Gun Violence Archive had logged at least 232 incidents in which four or more people were injured or killed as of May 26.
So we can only hope our pent-up desires for good times with friends and loved ones will overcome our darker tendencies.
And opportunities for good times are all around.
The Carolina Blues Festival retook the stage on May 15 in LeBauer Park.
Another summer institution, the Eastern Music Festival, also will resume live concerts and recitals, with limited audiences, when it returns to Guilford College on June 26.
This means concerts in 1,000-
seat Dana Auditorium at Guilford will be scaled back to 200 people per performance.
The downtown Carolina Theatre has scheduled a variety of classic movies as well as concerts, recitals and graduations.
And when summer winds down, the N.C. Folk Festival — which last year pivoted entirely to a virtual format — is planning for in-person performances on outdoor stages in downtown Greensboro on Sept. 10-12.
Will there be challenges as the slow march back to normal life hastens its pace?
Yes. But if will leaven our exuberance with proper amounts of caution and good judgment, we’ll be fine.
Respect and follow the house rules of the restaurants and other venues you visit. More importantly, respect each other.
Wear a mask in settings where they are still required.
Get vaccinated, if you haven’t already.
Take reasonable precautions.
Remember that this pandemic isn’t over till it’s over.
Which is to say, the forecast for this summer is hopeful, but bring along an umbrella and generous amounts of sun block and prudence … just in case.