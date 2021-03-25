Our Opinion: The Tanger, at last?

In the midst of a stubborn pandemic, the still yet-to-open new performing arts center in downtown Greensboro has had to scribble its inaugural schedule in pencil … at least figuratively speaking.

Everything has been subject to change.

To use another analogy, determining whom will appear when, based on the ebbs and flows of a highly contagious disease, has been harder than herding cats (both the real and onstage variety).

But with the inroads made in the treatment and containment of the coronavirus, those performances are sounding more and more like certainties and a lot less like wishful thinking.

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been waiting in the wings for more than a year now. It was supposed to open last March, just as the virus was tightening its grip on the nation and bringing concerts, theater productions and other live performances to a sudden halt in Greensboro and elsewhere.

Because being creative is what they do, artists improvised, streaming live performances on the web. But there’s nothing like being there.