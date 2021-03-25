Our Opinion: The Tanger, at last?

In the midst of a stubborn pandemic, the still yet-to-open new performing arts center in downtown Greensboro has had to scribble its inaugural schedule in pencil … at least figuratively speaking.
Everything has been subject to change.
To use another analogy, determining whom will appear when, based on the ebbs and flows of a highly contagious disease, has been harder than herding cats (both the real and onstage variety).
But with the inroads made in the treatment and containment of the coronavirus, those performances are sounding more and more like certainties and a lot less like wishful thinking.
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been waiting in the wings for more than a year now. It was supposed to open last March, just as the virus was tightening its grip on the nation and bringing concerts, theater productions and other live performances to a sudden halt in Greensboro and elsewhere.
Because being creative is what they do, artists improvised, streaming live performances on the web. But there’s nothing like being there.
So, the announcement of a revised lineup of touring Broadway productions at the Tanger Center was encouraging. All six of the productions originally scheduled for the Tanger’s maiden season have been retained, starting with “Wicked,” which will open Oct. 6 and continue through Oct. 24. (The Durham Performing Arts Center also plans to open its Broadway season Oct. 6.)
The remainder of the Tanger Center’s Broadway schedule:
“Beautiful: The Caroline King Musical,” Nov. 9-14.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Dec. 7-12.
“Come From Away,” Dec. 28-Jan. 2, 2022.
“Disney’s The Lion King,” Feb. 23-March 6, 2022.
“Mean Girls,” Sept. 13-18, 2022.
As a reminder, Greensboro Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess,” which had been one of the more anticipated opening-season acts, is now scheduled for Jan. 21 and 23, 2022. As a prelude to that performance, Greensboro Opera last week concluded a free, livestreamed, three-part virtual series, “Porgy and Bess: From Novel to Play to Opera,” last week.
Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens is still scheduled to star in “Porgy and Bess” and provided a taste of what’s to come in a video performance with other cast members that still is available for viewing at greensboroopera.org.
From its inception as an idea, the 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center has been a Greensboro success story. Conceived as a partnership between the city and private donors, it invited grassroots community input from day one, intentionally including skeptics among those voices. It represents the biggest and most successful private fundraising effort in the city’s history. As a successor to the old War Memorial Auditorium, it will continue its predecessor’s tradition as a venue for both local and national productions. More than 16,000 subscribers hold season tickets for the Broadway series.
The momentum and sense of community accomplishment were unmistakable — until COVID pressed a finger on the pause button and kept it there. What had seemed to take an eternity to build now was complete and yet couldn’t open.
Sparkling and empty, the Tanger Center has had to sit. And wait. And then wait some more.
The concert hall, in a sense, has been a very large and visible symbol of both the frustrations of the present and now, more and more in recent days, the promise of better times ahead.
More of us are being vaccinated. Citing an improved COVID outlook in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper this week doubled the limits for gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. He also allowed music venues, sports arenas, bars, movie theaters, conference centers and sports arenas to open at 50% capacity.
Even with the Broadway season announcement, we still don’t know when the Tanger Center will open its doors for the very first time. But soon enough, we hope, a sense of lasting certainty will return.
And the Tanger’s schedule makers will be able to put aside their pencils and use ink.