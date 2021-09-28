Our Opinion: The venue and the virus

The first stop on a tour to sell consultants on keeping the ACC headquarters here (where it belongs) was the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.

There were other options, but this one was easily the best.

The gleaming new glass-and-concrete attraction is a jewel as a concert and theater venue. It also bears testament to this community’s ability to think big — and then deliver — when it puts its hearts and minds into a project.

That said, it’s deeply disappointing that we’re not putting our hearts and minds into public safety.

The 3,023-seat Tanger Center, a joint effort between the city of Greensboro and private donors, has decided to leave it to individual shows to set protocols for COVID.

Thus, when Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens headlined the first-ever event at the Tanger Center on Sept. 2, audience members were required to provide proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the concert. Giddens made it clear in an interview with the News & Record that she wanted no part in “creating a spreader event.” Other performances at the Tanger Center will follow similar protocols.