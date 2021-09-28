Our Opinion: The venue and the virus

The first stop on a tour to sell consultants on keeping the ACC headquarters here (where it belongs) was the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.
There were other options, but this one was easily the best.
The gleaming new glass-and-concrete attraction is a jewel as a concert and theater venue. It also bears testament to this community’s ability to think big — and then deliver — when it puts its hearts and minds into a project.
That said, it’s deeply disappointing that we’re not putting our hearts and minds into public safety.
The 3,023-seat Tanger Center, a joint effort between the city of Greensboro and private donors, has decided to leave it to individual shows to set protocols for COVID.
Thus, when Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens headlined the first-ever event at the Tanger Center on Sept. 2, audience members were required to provide proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the concert. Giddens made it clear in an interview with the News & Record that she wanted no part in “creating a spreader event.” Other performances at the Tanger Center will follow similar protocols.
But some will not. This includes the touring production of the Broadway play “Wicked,” when it opens Oct. 6. No touring Broadway shows that come to Greensboro will, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.
As the News & Record’s Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane reported last week, the Tanger Center and Greensboro Coliseum Complex require all indoor audiences to wear masks. Beyond that? It depends on the show.
Understandably, this rankles some Tanger patrons, who have vented their frustration in letters to the News & Record. They also have complained about spotty enforcement of the mask rule. But the mayor defends the scattershot approach. Or at least makes a game attempt to defend it.
“Without a state mandate, we may have a legal issue changing the conditions under which performer sold their tickets if they did not provide a ‘vaccine passport’ at point of sale,” she told the News & Record.
Vaughan also noted that the Tanger Center, among other city buildings, has a state-of-the-art air purification system.
That’s all well and good, but not enough in the face of a lingering pandemic.
The folks in Durham seem to get this. The model and the inspiration for the Tanger Center, the Durham Performing Arts Center, has notified the public on its website that, effective Oct. 4, it “will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event date, for entry into events this fall including Broadway performances (italics ours), concerts, comedy and special events.”
Added Bob Klaus, DPAC’s general manager, on the venue’s website: “As one of the most successful entertainment centers of our kind in America, we are joining with the nation’s largest owners and operators of theaters, arenas, amphitheaters and festivals who all are implementing these same requirements. We’re confident this is the best path forward for our guests, our visiting shows and their casts, crews and performers, plus all of the valued staff and volunteers at DPAC that help in hosting the superstar shows we present.”
How is it that these rules presumably will work at DPAC but not here?
Or at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro but not the Tanger Center?
The Carolina will impose requirements similar to DPAC’s effective Oct. 1, a policy that has received “mostly positive feedback,” Brian Gray, the Carolina’s general manager, told the News & Record.
And why would the city of Greensboro, which has been consistently prudent and proactive on COVID safety measures, look for excuses not to be more careful in this case?
Coincidentally, N.C. A&T’s first football game at Truist Stadium since Nov. 23, 2019, on Saturday cut no corners with precautions, requiring proof of vaccinations or negative test results for thousands of spectators. The university set up 14 stations to screen fans throughout the campus.
Meanwhile, we approach another COVID crossroads. Public health experts say cases of the more contagious delta variant have peaked and are ticking downward.
But their model depends on a new variant not emerging and the public behaving responsibly by wearing masks where appropriate and getting vaccinated.
It would certainly help if the Tanger Center and other city-operated venues would get in on the act.
Two thumbs down to them for placing expedience over public health.