Our Opinion: The voter fraud fraud

Finally, after years of searching and scouring voting rolls, processes and election cycles — and putting up with scorn from Democrats — proof positive of voter fraud, unequivocal and undeniable, has emerged.

Two weeks ago, the district attorney of Delaware County, Pa., charged Bruce Bartman of Marple Township, Pa., with illegally voting in place of his deceased mother.

That’s the way they always said it would be: “dead people voting.”

Bartman also registered in the name of his mother-in-law, who died in 2019, though he didn’t cast a vote in her name. He did also vote under his own name.

But Bartman was caught. He is said to have confessed and to be cooperating with authorities.

To some, this will be old news. The Trump campaign trumpeted this development, along with a few other “dead people voting” claims that haven’t panned out quite so explicitly.

But the campaign didn’t seem impressed that Bartman’s attempt failed — the regular voting safeguards worked. Trump’s campaign also failed to mention that Bartman cast his mother’s vote, and his own, in favor of President Trump.