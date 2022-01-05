Our Opinion: The wounds of Jan. 6 are raw and deep

On Dec. 17, 2021, Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla., stood before a U.S. District Court judge and said, “I’m really, really ashamed of what I did,” before receiving the longest prison sentence to date among those convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol: more than five years in prison.

Palmer initially claimed that he was a victim — that he’d only gone to the Capitol to protest, then had to defend himself from the Capitol Police who attacked him. He later confessed that he’d lied; he was part of a violent mob that struck first, leaving behind broken bones, concussions and emotional turmoil that has led to suicide.

In a letter to the judge in November, he wrote, “I realize that we, meaning Trump supporters, were lied to by those that at the time had great power, meaning the sitting president as well as those acting on his behalf.”

His is just one of many lives derailed because they believed and acted on former President Trump’s Big Lie.

Who they were