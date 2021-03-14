Our Opinion: The year after

As of last week, more than a half a million had died.

What have we learned in 12 months?

We’ve learned that we need each other, in person, for warmth and comfort and friendship, and that a square on a computer screen is no substitute for an embrace.

We’ve learned that we truly are our brother’s and our sister’s keeper — that our actions, or lack thereof — can affect, and, indeed, hurt others.

We’ve learned that the creaky underpinnings of our health care system are deeply flawed and in need of an overhaul.

We’ve learned that, for all of the promise of distance learning, our children need in-person instruction.

We’ve learned not only a better appreciation of first responders and health care workers, but of others whose essential roles we took for granted: teachers, grocery store and sanitation workers, truck drivers, and so many more.

We’ve learned that America is not, by its might and prosperity, magically insulated from the rest of the world — that a pandemic neither sees nor respects national borders.