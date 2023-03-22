“No” means “no.” At any age, in any setting.

That includes a workplace, a college campus … and a bus carrying students to and from a local high school.

And it’s why Guilford County Schools rightly has settled the case of a former student at Western Guilford High School who accused a male student of sexually assaulting her on a school bus.

Beyond the concern that this situation arose at all is the fact that it had to escalate to this point.

An initial investigation of the 2021 incident was conducted and then dropped when the male student transferred to another district.

As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported, the investigation was reopened only after the attorney for the mother and her daughter insisted. And in the end, it concluded that the male student had acted inappropriately.

Though no charges have been filed by police against the male student, the $90,000 settlement emerged after mediation between the school system and the girl’s family. Approved by a court order, it allows the girl to “recover from injuries and/or emotional distress damages that resulted from “student-on-student sexual misconduct.”

The student and her mother will receive $35,000 apiece. The school system also agreed to pay another $20,000 for attorney’s fees and mediation costs.

More significantly, Guilford County Schools has agreed to implement training for middle and high school students on sexual harassment and other behavior that violates federal laws against sexual discrimination in educational settings. The school district also has agreed to provide additional training for staff on how to better handle reports of sexual assaults.

That said, some questions remain unanswered.

Why, for instance, were surveillance cameras on the bus that could have provided critical evidence not functioning?

And why, according to the mother, did the male student remain a regular passenger on the bus for more than month while the investigation was pending, forcing the girl to have to be driven to and from school by her mother to avoid contact with him?

The attorney for the girl’s family, Laura Dunn, also said the school system failed to fully follow federal Title IX protocols in its investigation. Dunn said school officials initially treated the incident more as a disciplinary matter than a sexual assault allegation.

A school system spokeswoman did not address those complaints.

As for the broader implications, when the issue of sexual harassment is broached it most often involves workplaces and college campuses. That discussion obviously needs to be expanded.

Beyond what went wrong before the settlement is what can go right afterward.

The new training, which begins next school year, probably should already have existed.

According to a national report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 20% of teen girls said they had been victims of violent sexual behavior. More than 10% said they had been raped.

The report is based on an every-other-year survey of more than 17,000 U.S. high school students. When polled in 2019, an estimated 850,000 high school girls said they had been raped. By 2021 that number swollen to more than 1 million.

In addition, girls were more likely than boys to say in the survey that they were afraid to go to school because they didn’t feel safe either in class or while traveling to and from school.

But sexual harassment and discrimination training in middle school?

Why not? The earlier students learn the less prone they may be to behave badly as adults.

“The patterns that occur in colleges are ingrained in middle school and high school,” Emily Miles, executive director of the NYC Alliance Against Sexual Assault, told NBC News. “Unless we’re actually able to have those conversations earlier, we are going to continue this same cycle of violence over and over.”

For her part, the mother of the female student finds some consolation in the changes planned for Guilford County Schools.

“I think that it doesn’t make it easier for my daughter,” she said, “but I hope it makes it better for the next kid.”

That will depend, of course, on how well our schools have learned their lesson.