Our Opinion: These are people, not just numbers

A North Carolina couple that had been married for 48 years died hand in hand on Sept. 2 at a Rowan County hospital.
Cathy and Johnny Peoples perished within four minutes of one another in an intensive critical care room at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center, their son told WBTV in Charlotte.
They had been infected by the coronavirus roughly one month earlier.
As they took in their last labored breaths, medical workers placed their hands together.
They leave behind a daughter, two sons and nine grandchildren.
Cathy Peoples, 65, had been a preschool child care provider, a teacher’s assistant at Salisbury Academy and a lab technician at LabCorp.
She had “the most beautiful soul of anyone you could have met,” her son Shane Peoples posted on Facebook.
Her husband Johnny, 67, had worked for the state's prison system. He "loved coaching youth sports, playing music and building the family tree," the couple's obituary said.
Beyond the profound losses to grieving families and friends is yet another cautionary tale. Is anyone listening?
The coronavirus is not a rumor or a fabrication or a deep state plot. It is a killer.
"We were cheated," the Peoples' son, Shane, posted on Facebook last week. "The lives of Mom and Dad were stolen by a virus that many joke about on a daily basis or just straight out believe it's a hoax of some sort. Both of them took this pandemic seriously and still got sick, still died."
Some people smiled and took the risk in stride at President Trump’s rally last week in Winston-Salem, where masks were scarce and social distancing nonexistent.
The president defied his own medical experts’ guidelines yet again at an indoor Nevada rally that blatantly violated that state’s coronavirus safety restrictions.
As in Winston-Salem, few in the crowd wore masks, The Associated Press reported … “except for those in the stands directly behind Trump, whose images would end up on TV." They were "mandated to wear face coverings,” the AP said.
The president will return to North Carolina Saturday, for a rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport.
Then there's a gubernatorial candidate in North Carolina, Republican Dan Forest, who also also continues to hold campaign events that breach health and safety guidelines.
This, even after troubling and provable statements to journalist Bob Woodward that the president, in his own words “downplayed” the seriousness of the pandemic when he clearly knew better.
Now, it appears, he is downplaying it some more.
“We are not shutting the country again,” Trump said in his warehouse rally in Nevada. “A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions Americans. We will very easily defeat the China virus.”
Like we've easily defeated it so far.
Also, exactly how does putting more Americans at risk of spreading the virus help to achieve that goal?
Incidentally, losses like the ones the Peoples family is facing are not uncommon. In August, the News & Record's Nancy McLaughlin spotlighted some of the lives we've lost in Guilford County to the virus: a 33-year-old cosmetologist and waitress who once sang at Carnegie Hall in New York City. A 48-year-old supervisor at a lumber company. A 70-year-old former school board secretary. A 77-year-old former president and CEO of Thomasville Furniture Industries who had tried to bring a major league baseball team to the Triad. A cousin to NASCAR legend Richard Petty.
And more recently, on Sept. 5, COVID-19 claimed the lives of another couple, a husband and wife from Pageland, S.C., who had been married for 40 years, The Charlotte Observer reported.
As for Shane Peoples, this. for him, wasn’t about Democrats or Republicans or elections.
It was about being careful for one’s own sake and for the sake of others, friends and strangers alike.
Wear masks, he wrote. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance. And "be kind to each other."
As of this week, nearly 200,000 Americans had died from the virus.
Now you know the names of two more of them.