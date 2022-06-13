Our Opinion: 'They execute people,' but, oh, they pay so well

In October of 2018, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to obtain marriage papers and was never seen again.

At the behest of the Saudi government, Khashoggi was detained, drugged, murdered and cut into pieces with a bone saw.

The Saudis did not appreciate the kind of things Khashoggi was saying and writing — including his advocacy for women’s rights.

So they had Khashoggi abducted and killed, the CIA says, on orders from the Saudis’ ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It’s important to keep those grisly details in mind when you consider what a group of professional golfers is doing four years later, purely for the love of money.

And it’s important to remember Khashoggi as these golfers blithely shrug off questions about why they would play on a new tour underwritten by the Saudi government.

It’s a deal with the devil.

A local voice

Props to Mark Brazil, longtime executive director of Greensboro’s annual PGA golf event, the Wyndham Championship, for seeing this for what it is.

“I will say this about the money,” Brazil told the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Dell last week. “It’s dirty money that the regime is using to try and sports wash their reputation of being killers of a Washington Post journalist and 81 gay men. Those are just some of the things we know about. What about the things we don’t know?

“And their disrespect of women is another thing. Who wants to be a part of that?”

By “sports washing,” Brazil is referring to an attempt to use the Saudi series, LIV Golf, as a means to sanitize the Saudis’ blood-stained image.

If you’re not a follower of professional golf, here is what is happening: A group of notable names has broken from the establishment PGA Tour to join the fledgling but more lucrative LIV series, which pays bigger prize money to winners and which the Saudi government has backed with billions of dollars.

Though the PGA has suspended the defecting golfers, in response, they haven’t budged.

As for the inconvenient truth that they are being paid by an oppressive regime, the golfers have either awkwardly hemmed and hawed or dismissed it as not that big a deal.

For instance, Phil Mickelson, one of the biggest names affiliated with the new tour, acknowledged the Saudis’ misdeeds, according to his biographer. And then said this:

“They’re scary mother———s to get involved with. We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.”

In other words, taking a stand against the PGA Tour was more important than taking a stand against assassination, executions and persecution. That, and the fact that the Saudis are showing them the money.

You could argue that Mickelson is right the PGA could do better by its golfers, but is this battle worth the price of one’s soul?

So, it was good to hear such clarity from the Wyndham’s Brazil, who added that he warned young players who are seeking an opportunity to play here against the Saudi tour.

These players could be invited to join the field through a sponsor’s exemption, which allows golfers not in the field to qualify automatically.

“I told them a story that I’ve talked to a couple of young players who I’m considering giving a sponsor’s exemption to. But I told them if you have any inclination of wanting to play on the LIV Golf tour you can forget about it,” Brazil told the Journal’s Dell. “I’m not giving those guys a sponsor’s exemption.”

The show goes on

Despite dark moral clouds that won’t go away, the LIV’s first event went on as planned in England over the weekend.

A former Masters champion, South African Charl Schwartzel, emerged the winner. (There is no small irony in that, given human rights abuses in South Africa’s own past that once raised similar moral concerns.)

As for his payday, Schwartzel took home $4 million as the winner, plus another $750,000 share in team prize money. That’s more cash, the Associated Press noted, in one tournament than Schwartzel has won in the previous four years combined. Who cares who’s signing the checks?

“Where the money comes from is not something … that I’ve ever looked at playing in my 20 years career,” Schwartzel said. “I think if you start digging everywhere we played, you could find fault in anything.”

Translation: Instead of asking hard questions he’d rather smile all the way to the bank … with blood money.