Our Opinion: They're on the move (again) at N.C. A&T

Having spent what feels like a New York minute in its current athletics conference, N.C. A&T is on the move again.
Following a unanimous vote by its trustees last week, A&T now plans to become a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
As the News & Record’s Eddie Wooten reported last week, A&T had been in its previous “new” conference, the Big South, for less than a year.
In baseball, it’s called “a cup of coffee” when a player spends a very short time with a team before being traded or sent to the minors. This seems a lot like that, though it’s A&T that’s doing the trading. And it’s trading up.
A&T could establish rivalries with fellow North Carolina schools UNC-Wilmington and, especially, Elon.
Another familiar rival, Hampton, earlier announced that it was leaving the Big South to join the CAA. Hampton, like A&T, is historically Black and a former member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
As for whatever happens next, you may need to take notes:
If all goes as expected, A&T will join the CAA on July 1 in all sports except football and bowling. The football program will follow in 2023, while the bowling team will continue to compete in the MEAC.
The exit fee for leaving the Big South will be $500,000. The entry fee for joining the CAA will be $500,000 as well.
So, after spending 50 years in the MEAC, which consists solely of historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCU’s, A&T joined the Big South. And now it will be leaving the Big South after one year.
All this moving and shaking could give some longtime Aggie fans a case of whiplash. But at least they weren’t in the Big South long enough to get attached.
And, by the way, this is hardly unusual in college athletics in 2021-2022, where tectonic shifts are becoming commonplace. Forty-seven colleges already have changed conference affiliations, or announced changes, in athletics in what seems like a constant game of musical chairs. Here today, gone this afternoon.
In A&T’s case, the CAA asked the Aggies to join. And, like the move to the Big South, A&T’s jump to the CAA represents an upgrade in competition.
The CAA includes schools located in larger population centers.
The expanded league also may provide upgraded television exposure.
That said, this will not be an inexpensive proposition.
CAA member schools spend significantly more on their athletics budgets and facilities, which means A&T will need to follow suit to keep pace.
A&T’s reported athletics expenses of $15.3 million in 2019-20, and revenue of $15.4 million, would rank second-smallest among the eight full-fledged CAA members that play football. The rest range from $25.5 million at Towson to $37.4 million at Delaware.
A&T officials know that and cite improvements to Truist Stadium and War Memorial Stadium as examples of what we can expect.
University officials also see changes in NCAA rules and governance as an opportunity to increase revenues.
The shift to yet another conference by A&T is surprising not so much because it happened, but because it happened so fast.
Otherwise, it aligns with A&T’s approach in recent years to academics and athletics — which, in a word, has been aggressive.
In fact, academics were an important factor in A&T’s decision to move to the CAA.
A&T aspires to move up academically to the highest rung of research institutions, R1, Athletic Director Earl Hilton told the online sports news and commentary website The Undefeated.
The CAA, Hilton said, already has four such institutions. A&T is the next-highest level, R2.
To be sure, change isn’t always easy, but as Chancellor Harold Martin sees it, it’s inevitable.
When addressing the added expenses of moving up last week, Martin shrugged.
“Will we have to raise more money, make more investments in athletics facilities?” he asked. “Absolutely. We have plans to do that anyway. We need to invest in our athletics facilities: Expansion to Aggie Stadium, the transformation of War Memorial Stadium now that we own that facility. We have the resources to make those investments today.“
A&T’s departure last year from the MEAC remains jarring to some students and alumni, many of whom are still adjusting.
For more than a few, the first (and only season) in the Big South has meant games against teams fans weren’t familiar with from some schools they never heard of.
To a degree that may continue, though A&T will continue to schedule some of its longtime HBCU rivals. But give A&T credit for pushing to get better and better, in the classroom and on the playing field.
And for seeing constant improvement as a way of life, not a destination.