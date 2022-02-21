Our Opinion: They're on the move (again) at N.C. A&T

The CAA, Hilton said, already has four such institutions. A&T is the next-highest level, R2.

To be sure, change isn’t always easy, but as Chancellor Harold Martin sees it, it’s inevitable.

When addressing the added expenses of moving up last week, Martin shrugged.

“Will we have to raise more money, make more investments in athletics facilities?” he asked. “Absolutely. We have plans to do that anyway. We need to invest in our athletics facilities: Expansion to Aggie Stadium, the transformation of War Memorial Stadium now that we own that facility. We have the resources to make those investments today.“

A&T’s departure last year from the MEAC remains jarring to some students and alumni, many of whom are still adjusting.

For more than a few, the first (and only season) in the Big South has meant games against teams fans weren’t familiar with from some schools they never heard of.

To a degree that may continue, though A&T will continue to schedule some of its longtime HBCU rivals. But give A&T credit for pushing to get better and better, in the classroom and on the playing field.

And for seeing constant improvement as a way of life, not a destination.