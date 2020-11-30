Our Opinion: They're right: Racial health gap is a crisis

Among the many indignities and inequalities that afflict people of color in America today — of which we're all becoming more aware — add health care to the list. A growing number of organizations and governments have recently declared that racism, which contributes to unequal access to care, to be severe enough to declare a public health crisis that requires an immediate response.

The N.C. Healthcare Association, which represents all 130 hospitals in the state, recently released a statement acknowledging the problem and promising to do better. "Persistent racism, one of several social injustices driving widening disparities of care disproportionately harming people of color, is an urgent threat to our public health in North Carolina," the association wrote. "It's time to elevate this issue to mission critical status."

The association has been joined in this mission by several local governments, including county commissioners in Wake, Durham and Mecklenburg counties, and the board of health in Chatham County, as well as state government and health authorities across the country.