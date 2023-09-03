The Atlantic Coast Conference officially opened its new headquarters on the 12th floor of Charlotte’s Bank of America Tower last week.

There were smiles all around Tuesday during a ceremony with school mascots and dignitaries, including Mayor Vi Lyles and former Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechley.

We expect there’s a nice view of Uptown from the ACC’s new digs. All Greensboro has seen recently of the ACC is the rear ends of moving trucks.

The Gate City had been home to the ACC since its inception here in 1953, but the league’s gotta do what it’s gotta do. Or at least what it claims it’s gotta do.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips cited “the vibrancy of Charlotte,” “a world-class airport,” “the media presence,” “and a city that was growing and headed in a direction that we felt matched with all of those other things” among reasons for the relocation.

Ouch.

The fact that the state offered $15 million in incentives for the move only chases a bitter pill with castor oil.

So forgive us if nobody was throwing any parties around here last week.

In case you’re wondering, the ACC’s new headquarters measures 27,650 square feet. Which may or may not be big enough.

That’s because on Friday the ACC’s presidents and chancellors added Stanford University, Southern Methodist University and the University of California, Berkeley to expand to 18 members.

Yes, it’s called the Atlantic Coast Conference, but in major college athletics names don’t mean much anymore. Nor does history, or geography, or any pretense of academics coming first for “student-athletes” who will face longer road trips than ever, given the far-flung nature of the larger conferences.

As CBS Sports noted, the nearest current ACC school to Cal Berkeley is Louisville … 2,000 miles away.

That didn’t stop Phillips from invoking the words “student-athletes” and “academics” in his announcement of the acquisition, uh, expansion.

What he really meant, loosely translated, is that the ACC will receive an additional $72 million in media rights revenue as a result of its larger membership, Sports Illustrated reported.

This is about getting paid.

So, to recap: Some “amateur sports” purists have blanched at how athletes finally are getting a small slice of the revenue by finally being able to profit from their “names, images and likenesses.” Coaches have had their luxury … what? … forever? And now entire schools are hopping from conference to conference so fast it’s hard to keep up. Who knows who’s next?

Among recent rumblings in the ACC has been the threat that some league heavyweights — including Carolina — might bolt for a new conference. Until recently such a thing had seemed unthinkable. Hardly anything’s unthinkable now.

So, yes, after kicking Greensboro to the curb, the ACC could itself get kicked to the curb.

And to say it again, this is all about money.

According to tax filings obtained by USA Today, the five richest conferences — the Big Ten, the Southeastern Conference, the ACC and the Pac-12 — generated a combined $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022. But the ACC has struggled in recent years to keep up with the likes of the SEC and the Big 10, which actually has 14 members, soon to be 18 in 2024 (these universities do have math departments, but counting accurately apparently is optional).

And it’s every school for itself. Greed is good.

“This has become a soulless enterprise,” Michael LeRoy, who teaches sports labor law at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign, told The New York Times. “There is no brotherhood. Now you eat off your brother’s plate and you don’t care if he goes hungry.”

As for the future of the ACC, it’s still uncertain. The front-running SEC still leads it in revenue by a country mile — or is that 2,000 country miles?

And college sports is becoming indecipherable, embroiled in an arms race that seems to have forgotten the best interests of the fans and athletes in a maddening dash for the biggest TV deal. You need a program these days simply to figure out who’s in which conference.

Incidentally, the three ACC schools that opposed membership offers to Cal, SMU and Stanford were North Carolina, Florida State and Clemson.

It would be of little surprise if someday soon Elon Musk were to found Conference X, which naturally would have to include Elon University as a charter member.

That makes as much sense as anything else right now.