Our Opinion: 'This is our Super Bowl'

Psssst … the ACC men’s basketball tournament ended in Brooklyn on Saturday night with a heart-stopping upset.
In an inspired performance that few saw coming, a cast of transfers and unsung stars from Virginia Tech gobsmacked favored North Carolina and Duke on consecutive nights en route to the championship.
Even if you didn’t like the outcome, this tournament was, on the whole, closely fought and entertaining.
As if anyone noticed.
By most accounts, the ACC’s annual hoops party made a teeny impression in the Big Apple.
Even with hometown favorite Syracuse on the court for an early round game, local fans seemed largely indifferent, judging from the scattered chasms of empty seats in the Barclays Center.
And, horror of horrors, The (Raleigh) News & Observer’s Andrew Carter reported last week from Brooklyn, the Big East men’s tournament, being played at the same time in Madison Square Garden, was a hotter ticket. On Wednesday night, the ticket-selling website StubHub was selling tickets for the Thursday night ACC games for $17, versus $118 for the cheapest Big East ticket for Thursday night.
Despite the overall quality of the ACC games — and despite it being Coach K’s last — the nation’s premier conference tournament in New York was like a tree that fell in the forest. If you weren’t there, you didn’t hear it.
To be fair, part of the lack of early round electricity in the ACC tournament has been an expanded format demanded by an expanded conference. The energy is more diluted than in the old days.
It’s just not the same anywhere it is played.
But for those of us who believe the tournament belongs in Greensboro — and there are a lot of us — the lack of buzz in Brooklyn, from tipoff to trophy presentation, comes as no surprise.
It matters more here. The world will see that (again) when the tournament returns to Greensboro in 2023.
Meanwhile, Greensboro can only wait as the ACC also ponders a new home for its headquarters.
The idea of the ACC headquarters leaving Greensboro, where the conference was born, for a bigger city seems less cataclysmic now than it did a year ago.
With an electric-car battery plant coming to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, as well as a supersonic aircraft factory near PTI Airport, the prospect of losing the ACC stings a little less.
That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t hurt us where we live.
Meanwhile, the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments are set to begin this week with a return to near normal as COVID loosens its grip (we hope).
After that, who knows?
Beyond 2023, Greensboro’s place in the rotation of future men’s ACC basketball tournaments is unclear.
What we do know is that Greensboro has hosted more ACC men’s tournaments than any other city. (Next year’s will be the 29th here.)
What we do know is that when the ACC tournaments are in Greensboro, everybody knows it and appreciates it.
What we do know is that, while the ACC has been good to Greensboro, with an expected $17.5 million economic impact from the men’s tournament next year, Greensboro has been good to the ACC. Witness the crowd of 9,253 that turned out for last week’s ACC women’s tournament final at the coliseum, which has become its unofficial home. Big crowds are expected as well when the NCAA women’s Greensboro Regional hosts Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games on March 25 and 27.
What we do know is that the coliseum is a first-rate facility with a first-rate staff.
What we do know is that an army of volunteers from the community assists visitors here during tournament week.
And what we do know is that when it comes to the ACC’s headquarters or its tournament, Greensboro always brings its A game.