Our Opinion: 'This is our Super Bowl'

After that, who knows?

Beyond 2023, Greensboro’s place in the rotation of future men’s ACC basketball tournaments is unclear.

What we do know is that Greensboro has hosted more ACC men’s tournaments than any other city. (Next year’s will be the 29th here.)

What we do know is that when the ACC tournaments are in Greensboro, everybody knows it and appreciates it.

What we do know is that, while the ACC has been good to Greensboro, with an expected $17.5 million economic impact from the men’s tournament next year, Greensboro has been good to the ACC. Witness the crowd of 9,253 that turned out for last week’s ACC women’s tournament final at the coliseum, which has become its unofficial home. Big crowds are expected as well when the NCAA women’s Greensboro Regional hosts Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games on March 25 and 27.

What we do know is that the coliseum is a first-rate facility with a first-rate staff.

What we do know is that an army of volunteers from the community assists visitors here during tournament week.