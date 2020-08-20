So far as we can tell, James Mendenhall began building what we know now as the Mendenhall-Blair homestead, using handmade nails, in 1810. And his son Elihu finished it in 1848.
Elihu and his wife Abigail were devout Quakers who went on to establish a school to teach formerly enslaved Black men and women people how to read.
More significantly, the Mendenhalls very likely were part of the Underground Railroad, the fabled route to freedom in the North for runaway slaves.
And this old house was a way station.
According to family stories and local Quaker records, fleeing slaves were given shelter and comfort there as they made their treacherous journeys in the hopeful glow of the North Star.
Just so you know, aiding and abetting runaway slaves was a risky proposition for anyone, Black or white. For their trouble, Elihu and Abigail caught the attention of the Ku Klux Klan. But they lived to tell. And to serve.
Elihu Mendenhall paid to feed Quaker children at New Garden Boarding School, which eventually became Guilford College. He also was a member of the Guilford trustees board for 30 years, its chairman for 25.
As for the homestead, more recently it became a dairy farm that produced milk and ice cream after being bought by the Blair family.
Now the house, which sits on six acres on Skeet Club Road, appears destined to be torn down.
It’s not certain what will replace it when the house is removed. The current owners of the property, Raul and Sandra Torres, were not available for comment.
But it's crystal clear what will be lost.
"It would be a real tragedy," Annette Cox, secretary of the High Point Preservation Society, told the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin. "True, everything can't be saved. But it is a very important expression of the history of Guilford County."
On Tuesday, the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on the request to demolish the home.
But the outlook isn't promising. At best, preservationists say, this hearing probably will postpone the inevitable. And that’s a shame.
One hopeful result of the renewed, and fevered, debate over history, heritage and monuments is a realization of how skewed and incomplete a picture of history all those statues and memorials have provided. There is much, much more to our Southern heritage than the Confederacy. Maybe we all can agree on that much.
Notes retired Guilford College professor Max Carter: "My personal take on it is that in a culture in the South where folks are arguing — wrongly, I would assert — that Confederate monuments should not be taken down because they teach us history, here's a 'monument' that teaches all the right historical values and should not be torn down."
Yes, here, under our noses, is precisely the kind of historical landmark that's largely missing from our courthouses, campuses and public squares. Yet it seems doomed to vanish in a pile of dust and rubble.
Maybe, with even a brief reprieve, a creative solution might emerge.
In 2003, another potentially doomed landmark, the old chancellor’s residence at UNCG, instead was moved to its current location at Spring Garden and Kenilworth streets, and is now Armfield-Preyer Admissions and Visitor Center.
Could such a thing happen in this case?
There has been talk over the years of more prominent homages to local Quakers’ role in the Underground Railroad. Could the Mendenhall-Blair house be a part of that?
The odds are long. And time is painfully short.
But desperation sometimes breeds the best ideas. And history demands that we at least try.
