Our Opinion: Time for sun, fun, the beach ... and voting

Still don’t think one vote can make a difference?

Tell that to Buncombe County Republicans Pratik Bhakta and Sherry M. Higgins, each of whom was credited with exactly 3,145 votes after the canvassing of results in the May 17 primary for a state House seat in the 115th District.

Following a recount by hand, Bhatka, an Asheville hotelier, was declared the winner on June 3 … by one ballot.

Incredibly, no one charged voter fraud or a rigged election. (Don’t smirk. Plenty of candidates have in recent GOP primaries, even some who lost by decisive margins.)

The obvious lesson in this slimmest of possible outcomes is the importance of every vote.

Especially in Greensboro City Council elections.

And especially in a council election at a time of year when voter interest is traditionally the lowest: the height of summer vacation season.

But it is what it is. We will choose our next mayor and council on July 26. (At least some of us will.) Early voting began Thursday and ends Saturday, July 23.

Does anyone know? Does anyone care?

A history of apathy

It is hard enough to muster excitement for a City Council election in the fall.

Remember, back in 2017, 7% of voters turned out for an October primary, which meant 93% of eligible voters apparently felt they had better things to do.

Now in July, when sun, fun and being somewhere other than here are most people’s top priorities? Well, good luck with that.

The scheduling of an election in this Twilight Zone on the political calendar results from the delay in the arrival of census results that determine election districts. The election was supposed to be in 2021.

So here we are.

At any rate, the stakes are considerable.

At the top of the ballot, sitting Mayor Nancy Vaughan will try to fend off a challenge from sitting District 3 council member Justin Outling.

Vaughan led the field comfortably in the primary. But Outling could make up the gap if he can attract the voters who supported two challengers who didn’t make the cut: Eric Robert and Mark Cummings.

Both Vaughan and Outling are well-qualified, so it may come down to who has the better organized campaign and the most supporters who are not on vacation on July 26. A third candidate, Chris Meadows, who is waging a write-in campaign, also may be a factor.

The July 26 election also will determine who wins three at-large seats on the council as well as the seats in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5. Zack Matheny faces no opposition in District 3 after his opponent, Chip Roth, withdrew for health reasons.

Bond initiatives

Finally, the ballot will include a referendum on up to $135 million in bond spending for housing, parks and recreation, transportation, and firefighting and law enforcement facilities.

You’ll be able to vote separately on five initiatives:

$30 million for housing.

$70 million for parks and recreation projects.

$14 million for improvements to firefighting facilities.

$6 million to enhance law enforcement facilities.

$15 million for streets, sidewalks and bus infrastructure.

The housing bonds in particular deserve voter support and arguably should comprise a greater share of the funds.

In fact, each item has its merits, but if all five bond items pass, the tax rate would increase by 1.25 cents, or $2.08 a month for the owner of a house worth $200,000.

That would be in addition to higher taxes that most property owners already will pay to finance a new city budget that will be $68 million bigger than last year’s. Not to mention a Guilford County tax increase … and inflation … and soaring gas costs.

If you don’t show at the polls, you’ll have no say about that.

Then there are other big-ticket issues that the next council will deal with:

Hiring a new police chief following the departure of Brian James to head the UNC-Chapel Hill police force.

The broader affordable housing crisis, here and elsewhere in the state.

Serious and ongoing concerns about crime, especially gun violence.

Regrettably, we tend to do a better job in Greensboro of complaining about city leaders than turning out to vote for them.

So we’ll say it again: Local elected officials affect our lives, and our pocketbooks, in ways that we can feel every day, from taxes to bonds to even the enforcement of when you should and shouldn’t roll your city garbage can to the curb.

And, yes, aside from Christmas and New Year’s Day, this may be the worst possible time to have an election.

But it will go on, with or without you.

That’s why you should vote early. Or later. Or by absentee ballot.

Otherwise, your summer of indifference could lead to several winters of discontent.

And you’d be partly to blame.